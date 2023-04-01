Video
Saturday, 1 April, 2023
BD-China sign accord to set up 150-bed burn unit in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: An agreement between the Chinese government and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh has been signed on Thursday in Dhaka for construction of an international standard and modern 150-bed specialised burn unit in CMCH compound.

Dr M Anwar Hussain, Secretary of Health Service Division of the Ministry and Chinese Ambassador in Bangladesh have signed the agreement of behalf of their respective governments.

Health Minister Jahid Malek and China International Development Cooperation Agency Vice Chairman were present on the occasion.

The Chinese team will begin survey of the spot next week and is expected to begin the construction works very soon, Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, Director of CMCH told the Daily Observer.

The land selected by the visiting Chinese team have already been cleared which was occupied by the people illegally.

Earlier, a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Chinese government and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for construction of one international standard and modern 150-bed specialised burn unit in CMCH compound on March 11.

Over an area of 36,000 square feet of land would be handed over to the Chinese team for this purpose.

The Chinese government is interested to construct the specialised burn unit of a six-storey building of 96,000 square feet having 16000 square feet in each floor.


