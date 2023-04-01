Video
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:34 AM
Bharain FM greets Momen

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain has congratulated Foreign Minister of Dr A K Abdul Momen on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence and National Day.

In his congratulatory message, addressed the Foreign Minister of Bahrain extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Foreign Minister, the government, and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day 2023, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani underlined the Kingdom of Bahrain's desire to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations, and to develop and expand areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries, it said.

"I very much look forward to working with you, Excellency, to seize the opportunities that exist to bring our countries closer together," he wrote.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain also wished good health, happiness, and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh.



