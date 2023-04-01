Video
Child killed, 4 injured in wall collapse in Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GAZIPUR, Mar 31: A 4-year-old boy was killed and four others were seriously injured after a wall of a under-construction building collapsed over a nearby tin shade house in Gazipur on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mushfiq. The injured are Mst Mukta, 15, Rubel, 35, Md Jahidul Islam, 28, Shahidul Islam, 22.

According to police and locals of Konabari area, a local garments owner Md Faruk Ahmed's under-construction five-storey building's 15 feet wall collapsed on a the tin shade house during rain early hours of Friday, leaving five residents injured.

Locals rescued and rushed them to Konabari Popular Hospital. Mushfiq succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Later, three of the injured were transferred to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation due to critical condition.

At least 18 rooms of the house were also damaged.

Sakhawat Imtiaz, SI of Gazipur Metropolitan's Konabari police station, said legal proceeding is underway.     �UNB


