5 more C-19 cases reported

Bangladesh reported five more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.





With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,028, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.





The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.69 per cent from Thursday's 0.40 per cent against the tests of 720 samples. The death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent and 98.41 per cent, respectively. �UNB