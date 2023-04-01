Video
Saturday, 1 April, 2023
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis and detained a total of 44 drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of March 30 to 6:00 am on Friday.    �BSS


