DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.





According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis and detained a total of 44 drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of March 30 to 6:00 am on Friday. �BSS