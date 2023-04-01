Chaotic energy management worsens people’s sufferings

While unveiling a publication titled "Empowering Bangladesh by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB)" at DPDC Conference Room at Biduyt Bhaban on Thursday, the adviser ruled out possibility of any government move for downward adjustment in power and gas tariffs despite the global market's sharp decline in the prices of petroleum and gas.





However, he has tried to justify government's stance in this regard saying the issue of stability. Adviser himself admitted that it is not clear how long such a declining trend in fuel prices will continue and once the situation is becomes stable only then the government would think of a downward adjustment.

Government has another alternative to raise energy prices. As experts and members of the business community have pointed out-instead of raising prices of electricity and gas, the government should reform and introduce time befitting policies in the energy and power sectors.







Changes can well start with shunning quick rental power plants, which are no longer essential to meeting our emergency energy needs and have become a huge burden on the public exchequer.







In its place, energy policy makers must make the best use of efficient plants to generate electricity at lower costs. Moreover, the government should urgently identify and disconnect all illegal connections and ensure wastage of electricity is under control.

Addressing the energy crisis by raising energy prices is not a long-term solution but rather a stopgap measure. The business community and experts have made this fact abundantly clear.







Therefore, reality demands the government to explore other suitable alternatives-which are readily available, other than just hiking electricity and gas prices.

