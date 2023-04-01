Dear Sir



Teachers are the most respected persons in whole world; they are creator of good human being. Calling someone "Sir" is not acceptable in any way. Respect is an abstract matter. Sir can be respected without saying. The world got out of this conception long ago, but we haven't yet. If someone is worthy of respect, he does not have to earn respect in this way. This is a matter of earning respect.



But in our country, being 'Sir' is meant to be one whom everyone is bound to pay undue homage. The judge's house in Bogra is designed in such a way that his child feels that he is a person of different height. So school rules apply to everyone but not to him. This idea was instilled in him by that judge. We can't hire the right people. The government has also raised them to such an extent that they now know how to catch them. They think they are flying in the sky. They think they run the country. They have all the power. They only see power, but they do not have the knowledge to hold power.'



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



