Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Calling "Sir" must not be made compulsory

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Teachers are the most respected persons in whole world; they are creator of good human being. Calling someone "Sir" is not acceptable in any way. Respect is an abstract matter. Sir can be respected without saying. The world got out of this conception long ago, but we haven't yet. If someone is worthy of respect, he does not have to earn respect in this way. This is a matter of earning respect.

But in our country, being 'Sir' is meant to be one whom everyone is bound to pay undue homage. The judge's house in Bogra is designed in such a way that his child feels that he is a person of different height. So school rules apply to everyone but not to him. This idea was instilled in him by that judge. We can't hire the right people. The government has also raised them to such an extent that they now know how to catch them. They think they are flying in the sky. They think they run the country. They have all the power. They only see power, but they do not have the knowledge to hold power.'

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chaotic energy management worsens people’s sufferings
Calling "Sir" must not be made compulsory
Improve environment in national zoo
Yet another custodial death
Let us breathe safe air
Corruption in rural development projects
Safe drinking water for safer life
Implement recommendations for safer level crossings


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Unidentified body found in Padma River
JU students protest arrest of journalist Shamsuzzaman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft