

Our Constitution, Our Pride



"We, the people of Bangladesh, having proclaimed our independence on the 26th day of March, 1971 and through a historic struggle for national liberation, established the independent, sovereign People's Republic of Bangladesh "; The fundamental principles of the state have been declared as follows:



Pledging that the high ideals of nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism, which inspired our heroic people to dedicate themselves to, and our brave martyrs to sacrifice their lives in, the national liberation struggle, shall be the Fundamental Principles of State Policy.



Our Constitution. the most precious and the sacred document of the State and the people, was framed by the Members of the Constituent Assembly, comprised of all elected representatives of the people who were elected as Members of the then National Assembly of Pakistan and East Pakistan Provincial Assembly during the General Election held in Dec.1970-January,1971.



Awami League won overwhelming majority in the General Elation by winning 167 seats in the 300 Members' National Parliament of Pakistan. Members elected to the National Assembly were mandated to frame the Constitution, embodying the hopes and aspirations of the people as reflected through their verdict of the people in the General Election.

The protection and preservation of the Constitution, is of crucial importance in all modern state systems. Utmost priority and all out efforts are directed to the protection of the Constitution. In the United States of America, this sacred document was previously kept it safe place where insects and termites could do no damage, or it is subjected to any other adverse effect. Now, it is preserved in such a secure place so as to keep it untouched and unaffected by the effects of nuclear war. Every State is dedicated to preserve and uphold its Constitution in the best possible way.



But what is more important is to uphold the spirits and the ideals of the Constitution. If Principles and high ideals as avowed in the Constitution are nurtured in the hearts and minds of the people and takes permanent place, there is no worldly power that can obliterate the ideals of the Constitution. All Bangladeshis are very proud of the Constitution and committed to its ideals and the Fundamental Principles as ingrained in this sacred document -principles of Socialism, Democracy and Secularism and Nationalism.

But it is a great irony that the high Ideals of the Constitution, particularly, Secularism was tempered with by the military dictators without any legal mandate or authority whatsoever. In the first place, they usurped power in the most illegal way and thereafter tried to temper with the spirit and ideals of the sacred document. General Hussain Muhammed Ershad, inserted Islam as the State Religion of Bangladesh in 1989.All powers were concentrated in his hand .and Jatiyo Sangshad could easily be modulated to his desires. Wikipedia records this as pushing the Parliament (1989) to make Islam the State Religion of Bangladesh.



This is in direct conflict with the State Principle of Secularism. Followers of all major religious - Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists live in Bangladesh. Peoples of all religions fought valiantly and made utmost sacrifices for the liberation of Bangladesh. It is not in the least desirable that in liberated Bangladesh, after elapse of certain period a particular religion be declared as the State religion. It is against the hopes and aspirations of all people particularly those belonging to other religions. Bangladesh is a Muslim majority country and can maintain its relationship with the world Muslim community (Muslim Ummah) without declaring Islam as State religion.



Bangabandhu, the Father of the Nation has shown the way. He had attended the Conference of the OIC in 1974 even though itwas held at Lahore, Pakistan. What is most important is not using the name of 'Islam" for political or any other advantage whatsoever but to practice Islam and maintain the high ideals of Islam in our hearts and minds, and be dedicated towards the principles of righteousness, honesty, equity and social justice as enshrined in Islam and put the same into practice in our life.

In 1956, Constitution of Pakistan was adopted declaring Pakistan as the" Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Mr. Choudhury Mohammed Ali was the Prime Minister at that time. As the Leader of the Opposition of the then Pakistan National Assembly, Mr. Hussain Shaheed Sohrawardy, (Head of Pakistan Awami League) raised the question that we are declaring Pakistan as Islamic Republic, have we truly been able to establish Islamic values in Pakistan.



The provision of making Islam as the State religion of Bangladesh stands in conflict with the provision of the Constitution adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 04 November, 1972. It interferes with the supremacy of the constitution, the most precious and sacreddocumentof the State.



Supremacy of the Constitution:



Supremacy of the people and the Constitution is invariably and unmistakably well-orchestrated in our Constitution. Article 7 of the Constitution reads as follow:

7. (1) All powers in the Republic belong to the people, and their exercise on behalf of the people shall be affected only under, and by the authority of, this Constitution.



(2) This Constitution is, as the solemn expression of the will of the people, the supreme law of the Republic, and if any other law is inconsistent with this Constitution that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.



Laws in conflict with the Constitution have been declared void and it is illegal and not tenable as per law, and as such tempering with the Fundamental Principles of the State Policy is definitely untenable and unacceptable and is not in the least desirable that particular religion would be declared as State Religion. This provision inserted in the Constitution by a military dictator without people's mandate have no legal or Constitutional validity and hence deserved to be removed. And more so in view of the great sacrifices made by the people belonging to all religions in the War of Liberation. This is not in conformity with the original Constitution adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 04 November, 1972.



In a democratic State people of all religions and all sections of the community irrespective of race, caste, color and creed should have the inherent feeling that "it is my State". Giving prominence to one religion as the State religion invariably dampens such feeling.



We may look back in history to take lesson from the example set by the Sultanate of Alauddin Hussain Shah (1494-1519) in mediaeval Bengal, when participation of all people, irrespective of religion, race, caste and creed was ensued through equitable treatment to all people. Hussain Shah and his successors were bent on strengthening the foundation of the state with the active involvement and participation of all sections of people of Bengal, irrespective of religion, caste and creed. It is also heartening to note that during his reign, Bangla language came into prominence with his patronage, which had hitherto been relegated as commoner's language.



Bengal under the Sultanate of Hussain Shah was not a modern State with a Constitution, having provision for equitable treatment and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste color and creed. The equitable treatment made to all people during his region was out of generosity, wisdom and respect for the dignity and worth of the human person. Compared to this, we in the 21st century are still making preferential mention of one religion by terming "Islam" as the State religion, which was inserted in the Constitution during the rule of a military dictator, who in the first place, usurped power in the most illegal means. Secularism which is one of the four most Important Fundamental Principles of State Policy of our Constitution and we must uphold it.



Constitution is the most sacred and the most important document of the State for which every citizen is proud of. Our pride as a secular State has somewhat been bedimmed by this provision. In this regard, we better return to the position in spirit and content, to the Constitution adopted by the Members of the Constituent Assembly on 04 November, 1972.



Our Constitution incorporates all human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration Of Human Rights (UDHR)_1950.,the first ever international document which recognizes and enumerates all human rights:; civil, political, economic, social and cultural, Subsequently, two UN Conventions were adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966, the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Convention on Economic ,Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) in order to give binding effect to these rights.



As citizens of Bangladesh we are proud that all these rights are incorporated in our Constitution: Economic, Social and Cultural Rights are incorporated in the Fundamental Principles of State Policy. in the articles 8-25, and Civil and Political rights are included as Fundamental Rights from Articles 26- 43. We are proud that all the rights adopted by UN are included in our Constitution. Article 43 of the Constitution guarantees the enforcement of these Fundamental Rights, and indicates the constitutional procedure for enforcement of these rights through Writ Petition.

The Constitution of ours, the most sacred and the precious document of the people and the State, was most illegally interfered with by the military dictators who, in the first-place usurped power through unconstitutional means. Constitutional continuity was severely disrupted by seizing of power by the military dictators in naked violation of the Constitution. And after coming to power, in utter disregard to this sacred document- they showed audacity to tamper with the Fundamental Principles of the State Policy, which embodies the spirit and ideals for which Bangladesh was liberated through dedicated participation and utmost sacrifices of people of all religions.



It is positive to note that provisions have been inserted in the Constitution with stern measures for future attempts to seize power by extra constitutional means. But we need to correct the damage already done by declaring one religion as the State religion. Secularism is one of the most important Fundamental Principle of State Policy. The modification was done without people's mandate and mass support, at the whim of one person in 1989. It deserves removal by reviving the Secularism provision as enshrined in the Constitution adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 04 Nov, 1972. This might be done through an Amendment Bill passed by the Jatiyo Sangshad. This will put all citizens on equal footing as human beings in the State irrespective of religion.



The writer teaches law in different private universities



