Consumers should be thrifty during Ramadan shopping

This time, before Ramadan, the prices of daily necessities have skyrocketed. In order to keep the market stable during Ramadan, buyers should be more frugal and more tolerant in their purchases. Everyone should be proactive from their own place. Although the past Corona, Russia-Ukraine war, dollar crisis, complications with bank LC opening - dishonest traders have increased the price of products on such excuses. Common buyers are held hostage by such syndicates. In order to avoid problems in bringing Ramadan products, the government has allowed the import of products during the rest of the year.



Banks have been specifically instructed to open LCs in this regard. Businessmen are enjoying the benefits. But it has no effect on the market. The prices of everyday products are only increasing. The impact of prices is more pronounced in the wholesale and retail markets of different districts of the country including Dhaka, Chittagong. Market analysts say, Syndicate tactics of such traders have changed. Earlier, when fasting started, the prices would have increased. At that time there would be shouts from all sides. Government activity would have increased. As a result the syndicate could not go far. Due to these reasons, now they start increasing the prices of daily products one and a half to two months before fasting. This trend continues till the first fast. Due to the tactics of the traders, the concerned have asked the buyers to be careful. They requested that no one should buy too many products at once.



According to them, even if the buyers are cautious, the market must be strictly monitored from now on. Otherwise the price of goods will increase before fasting. In that case, common people will spend Ramadan in discomfort. No one should buy too many products at once.



On the other hand, due to the increase in the value of the dollar, the price of imported goods will be about 30 percent higher this time, according to the government organization Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. However, another organization of the government, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) says that one month and 17 days before fasting, the price of imported goods is 59 percent higher than last year. However, ginger is being sold at a maximum price of 111 percent. And the traders say that if the LC complications in imports are not removed, the price of goods will increase during Ramadan.



Holy Ramadan is the month of great teaching of compassion and self-restraint. But this month witnesses the most intolerant behaviour of many people. They buy daily products for the whole month of Ramadan for the family, not for a week. Sellers complain that such impatient behaviour in shopping drives up the prices of goods. They say, many people put together a month's market, which increases the demand for the product. Wholesalers raise prices to accommodate increased demand.



Market analysts say, if consumers do not market like this, if they buy just as much as they need, then the price of the product is not likely to increase in any way. According to BIISS research, there is no shortage of products in the market though. Still, the government is struggling to keep the whole system in order. So let us be frugal in this situation. Let us shop wisely.



Above all, I think it is more important for consumers to be more frugal to keep the fasting market stable. Besides, it is desirable that visible initiatives are taken by the concerned parties to prevent the inactivity of the market syndicates.

Md Atikur Rahman is a columnist



