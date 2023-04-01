

Say yes to entertainment not vulgarity!



The comment triggered a wave of reactions both for and against, bringing Hero Alom plus a range of other social media entertainers under the spotlight.



Before we delve into the matter, let's look at our social media based products which do have some entertainment value but perhaps very little long term artistic appal.



Cerebral pleasure vs the swift entertainment:



A large number of people may not approve of what Hero Alom or many others like him are doing to attract attention and gain instant popularity but there's a demand for such candyfloss light hearted materials.



Naturally, artistic value or the lack of it in modern day entertainment irk those whofirmly feel that even in entertainment, a certain standard needs to be maintained. Well, from their perspective they are correct and it's indeed true that when Bangladeshi culture is presented to foreigners now or in the future only those that have substance or food for deeper introspection will be taken into consideration.

However, every society has a carefree, relaxed side too which may lack the depth but has its own role to play.



Let's ask ourselves: why do we watch hero Alom or the countless TikTok videos that range from dancing to film songs to doing something utterly meaningless? The main purpose is to laugh or, in the modern context of a stressful society, get a reprieve from too much pressure plus the everyday trials and tribulations.



There's a time for Shakespeare and then there's time for Mr. Bean. One aims to provide cerebral stimulation the other, instant gratification.

From an artistic perspective, Hero Alom or movies by Ananta Jalil will not have a long shelf life and will elicit sceptical reactions from the culturally enlightened but look at them from another angle: sometimes we just want a little brainless fun, something easy, which we can enjoy with friends and buddies. There's the need to just vegetate at home, right?



A limit to vulgarity:



The veteran actor, censorious of Hero Alom, actually expressed his displeasure over the rise of items that are increasingly becoming more vulgar. To understand this we need to look at two words: eroticism and pornography. The former is about sexuality and sexual pleasure captured artistically and the latter is an earthy presentation of raw intimacy.



Now both are in demand and I am in no way undermining any category; however, there has to be a balance. There's every reason to be worried if materials for quick fun overtake other more intellectual forms of entertainment in popularity and number.



Laughter can also be subtle and sophisticated as it can be bawdy and campy in style. A perfect comparison can be through political satire Yes Minister and the more slapstick Black Adder. Yes Minister was a comedy but a series which aimed to provide intellectual stimulation plus entertainment whereas Black Adder was mainly forlaughs.



In current day Bangladesh, obscenity and vulgarity seem to be eclipsing healthy entertainment. Let's be honest, while trying to defend light hearted products we are, often unknowingly, legitimising/revelling the use of language, dance movements that lack civility.



Although I endorse the need and the right of Hero Alom to do what he does, there's a limit, which should never be crossed.



But why pick on one person alone? On You Tube, a sitcom about young unmarried men which is immensely popular regularly uses sexual titillation, suggestive language to provide cheap thrills.

Admittedly, in a liberal society, sexuality should be discussed openly and not pushed under the carpet; although a TV series should not just rely simply on sexually charged dialogue.



The same applies for our movies too! The skimpy dress item number phenomenon, which began in India, has become such a staple in local films that hardly any commercial movie is made without it. As days go by, the lyrics of such item number songs become increasingly daring, to the point of becoming offensive.



Sadly, female actors who epitomise the empowered woman are seen gyrating to lewd songs in films, degrading not only themselves but society in general.



Cut down cheap entertainment:



Criticism should not be directed at Hero Alom alone but to an entire entertainment industry, which has made it a norm to blindly follow others and create thrills wrapped with smut.



A commercial film must have a template, which will inevitably include provocative dances, eye catching stunts, exotic locations and implausible plots.



Unfortunately, the disquieting trend has been to add more 'body' to the formula to attract more attention.



Sadly, leading female actors knowingly engage in provocative scenes, thus creating an unwritten competition as to who can be more revealing.



Doesn't Hero Alom know why people love him? It's his chutzpah which has earned him so many followers- someone who dares take on stereotyped notions of heroes with pink lips and soft feminine looks. Anyone who has the courage to break the formulaic concept deserves kudos and Alom is no exception. The same applies for Ananta Jalil. When he first came out with Search in 2010 people mocked and laughed but I could sense his determination; soon his campy style became a runaway success.



But both of them plus many others need to know that light hearted fun materials will not have a lasting impact and therefore, efforts should be made to create content that is rich both in message and substance.



The debate triggered by the comment of a theatre actor about dearth of culture can be laid to rest with the understanding that while a measure of laid back entertainment with a degree of buffoonery is acceptable, in no way should it eclipse those that enrich our culture.



In short, let's not make TikTik videos our main source of entertainment!

Pradosh Mitra is an avid social observer



