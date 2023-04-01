Newly built school building at Bauphal develops cracks BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Mar 31: A newly constructed school Bhaban-cum-Ashrayan centre in Bauphal Upazila of the district has developed cracks before being handed over.





It has created anger among guardians and teachers of the school.







The new building was built for No. 72 Chhota Dalima Government Primary School at Nazirpur Union in the upazila.







The building project was initiated by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). In 2020-2021 financial year, after completing the tender processing, the Bhaban was constructed by Akema & JB at Tk 5.5 crore.





According to field sources, allegation of using counterfeit materials was brought against the contractor. Already all bills of the construction site have been drawn, showing 100 per cent completion of the work. The Bhaban was supposed to be handed over anytime.





A recent visit found numerous cracks on the ground floor of the building. The stair beam has also developed cracking.







When asked caretaker Malek Munsi to open the gate for going to upper floors, he went to bring the key. But he didn't come.







Later on, when contacted over mobile phone, a representative of the contracting firm Bappi said, the construction has been made according to the schedule.





LGED's Sub-Assistant Engineer Ali Ibne Abbas, who was in the supervising charge, said, hair cracks have appeared in some places; it has been instructed to re-correct these.







Head Teacher of the school Nazma Begum said, the matter will be informed to the highest authorities.





LGED Upazila Engineer Sultan Hossain said, after inspecting the project, necessary measures will be taken.