Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:32 AM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

A young man and a minor child have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Mymensingh, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: A youth was killed by lightning strike in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 21, son of Mokbul Hossain, a resident of Jangalia Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Bulbul Ahmed said the young man was returning home from his shop at Natun Bazar at around 11:30 pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving Mehedi Hasan dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body on Friday morning, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A boy was killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zihad, 10, son of Md Ziauddin, a resident of Kharua Makunda Village under Rawna Union in the upazila.

Rawna UP Chairman Shahabul Alam said Jihad went to fly a kite near his house in the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him all of a sudden, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead, the UP chairman added.


