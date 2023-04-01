Lightning kills two in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh

A young man and a minor child have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Mymensingh, in two days.





KISHOREGANJ: A youth was killed by lightning strike in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 21, son of Mokbul Hossain, a resident of Jangalia Village in the upazila.





Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Bulbul Ahmed said the young man was returning home from his shop at Natun Bazar at around 11:30 pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving Mehedi Hasan dead on the spot.







On information, police recovered the body on Friday morning, the UP chairman added.





Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A boy was killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Zihad, 10, son of Md Ziauddin, a resident of Kharua Makunda Village under Rawna Union in the upazila.





Rawna UP Chairman Shahabul Alam said Jihad went to fly a kite near his house in the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him all of a sudden, leaving him seriously injured.





Locals rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead, the UP chairman added.