Bumper onion makes growers delighted at Santhia

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Bumper onion makes growers delighted at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Mar 31: Growers of Santhia Upazila in the district are delighted in getting bumper yielding of onion.

Santhia is known as the store of onion. This season onion growers reduced their onion farming size due to higher costs of fertiliser, seeds, insecticide, fuel and labourers.  Along with onion, they brought some areas under spice, wheat, mustard, and grass pea.

According to growers, onion cultivation is more profitable than other crops.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, the bumper yielding of onion has been favoured by congenial weather.

Country's seven per cent onion demand is met by onions of Santhia, and 10 per cent of the total onion production is made in Santhia. 

Already onion lifting, cutting and sorting have begun in some areas of the upazila. Growers are passing busy time with such harvesting activities.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Santhia, this season onion was cultivated on 14,790 hectares (ha) of land in ten unions and one municipality of the upazila against targeted 15,700 ha.

BARI-1, Taherpuri, Faridpuri, Laalteer King (hybrid), Metal (hybrid), and United-80 (hybrid) were cultivated; Taherpuri was farmed mostly.

The onion production target has been fixed at 1 lakh 84 thousand and 625 metric tons (mt). 

Grower Ala Uddin of Gourigram, Abul Hossain of Ghughudah Village and Alamgir Hossain of Amosh Village said, it cost about Tk 15,000-20,000 to take lease of one bigha land;  the total cost of farming and harvesting stands at about Tk 35,000-40,000 including fertiliser, seed, insecticide, labourer, lifting, cutting and sorting.

This season's per bigha onion production is likely to stand at 32-38 maund, growers said.

At present, per maund onion is selling at Tk 1,000-1,200.

DAE Officer Faruq Hossain Chowdhury said, this year farmers cultivated rich species and high-yielding onions; they are using high technology day by day; and they are becoming interested in farming onion.

"Our sub-assistant agriculture officers made area-wise field inspection, held field day, farmers' meeting, and provided necessary advice. Farmers were encouraged for using rich technology," he added.

The agriculture official maintained, the bumper production has also been supported by fair weather.


