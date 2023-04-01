13 people found dead in nine districts

A total of 13 people including three young girls have been found dead in separate incidents in nine districts- Rajbari, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria, Sunamganj, Noakhali, Sylhet and Dinajpur, in recent times.







GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Members of Daulatdia River Police recovered the body of a person from No. 7 Ferry Ghat of the Padma River in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.





The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately as the body has already been started to decompose.





Daulatdia River Police Output In-Charge JM Sirajul Kabir said locals saw the body of the person was floating on the river near No. 7 Ferry Ghat in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.





Later on, the body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the official added.





CHATTOGRAM: Three people including two schoolgirls have been found dead in separate incidents in the district in three days.





The body of a Chinese engineer has been recovered on Friday morning three days after he went missing in the sea from the ship anchored outside the Chittagong Port.





The deceased was identified as Zhang Mingyan, 43.





Mingyan went missing after falling from the ship when 16 sailors of the ship were conducting drill of lifeboat on March 28.





Chittagong Port Authority Deputy Conservator Md Faridul Alam confirmed this information.





He said that a team of Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone recovered the body of Chief Engineer Zhang Mingyan of the Chinese ship MV Kang Huan from the Anandabazar Canal in Halishahar at around 9:30 am.





Quoting officials of the ship, Md Faridul Alam said that the lifeboat with 16 crew members slipped into the sea after the rope severed while drilling in Alpha area at around 3:10 pm on Tuesday.





Fifteen crew members were rescued with the help of Coast Guard, Chittagong Port Authority and local fishermen on that day. However, Zhang Mingyan had been missing since the incident.





Faridul Alam said that the body of the deceased will be taken to Halishahar Police station (PS).





A general diary will be filed with the PS in this regard, he added.





Meanwhile, police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from Kusumbagh Residential area under Khulshi PS in the city on Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Barsha Akter, 7, daughter of Aslam, a resident of Kusumbag area of the city. She was a second grader at Sheikh Russel Government Primary School in the city.





Police sources said the girl was missing since Thursday afternoon. Later on, locals spotted the body of the girl inside an elevator of an under construction building in Kusumbagh Residential area at night and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 10:30 pm.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulshi PS Santosh Kumar Chakma confirmed the incident.





On the other hand, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have recovered the body of a schoolgirl, who had been missing from March 21, from a water body in the city.





The deceased was identified as Abida Sultana Ayni, 10, a fourth grader student of a local school.





Police found the body inside a sack in a water body in Alamtara Murgir Farm area under Pahartali PS of the city early Wednesday.





A vegetable vendor named Rubel was arrested over the incident, said the PBI.





Police suspect that Ayni might have been raped before murder. He was missing from March 21.





Special Superintendent of Chattogram PBI Naima Sultana said, "We detained Rubel on Tuesday. He confessed to his involvement in the murder during interrogation. As per his information, Ayni's body was recovered from the water body. It is suspect that the girl was raped before murder."







The deceased's family alleged that they went to the PS several times for filing a case after Ayni had been missing since March 21, but failed to lodge the case. Later on March 28, the deceased's mother Bibi Fatema lodged a complaint with a tribunal in Chattogram accusing Rubel.





After hearing, Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Sharmin Jahan ordered Pahartali police to treat the complaint as a first information report and investigate the incident.





According to the complaint, the girl's parents are garment workers; mother works at garment factory in Chattogram while father in Dhaka. The girl did not came back home from the school on March 21. Getting the news, Ayni's mother came to home but did not find her daughter anywhere. She said Ayni liked kitten.





A CCTV footage of the area shows that accused Rubel took Ayni with him and gave a kitten on her hand. After that, the girl was missing.







HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a canal in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Badshah Mia, 28, son of late Mostafa Mia, a resident of Paschim Balichanda Village in the upazila.





Haluaghat PS OC Shaheenuzzaman Khan said locals spotted the body of the man in Patharia Canal of Borodaspara area in the morning and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal.





Police suspect that he might have been killed by miscreants on Wednesday night.





However, details of the death would be known after investigation, the OC added.





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a night guard from the bank of a beel in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain Sakhider, 45, son of late Maleq Sakhider, a resident of Gurki Village under Akkelpur Municipality.





He was a night guard of a pond owned by one Nilab Hossain in Majhgram area.





Police sources said Shamim Hossain went out of the house on Wednesday evening for going to the pond.





Later on, locals spotted his body on the bank of the Dighli Beel at Majhgram at early hours on Thursday and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Police assumed that he might have died after drinking excessive alcohol.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a man, who remained missing since Monday, from a pond in Kazipara Moulvihaat area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Russel Mia, 43, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of the area.





Rumel Mia, son of the deceased, said Russel went out of the house at around 11 pm on Monday, but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, they came to know that his body was found in a pond.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.





JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from his residence in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.





The deceased was identified as Iskandar Ali, 70, a resident of Mohammadpur Village under Kalkalia Union of the upazila.





Police sources said Iskandar lived alone at home.







However, locals informed police at noon as they found Iskandar's room was locked from inside and he was not responding to anyone's call.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investing the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.







NOAKHALI: Two people including a madrasa boy have been found dead in separate incidents in Kabirhat and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days.





Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from his residence in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Md Tawhid, 20, son of Md Mohiuddin, a resident of Uttar Sundalpur Village under Sundalpur Union of the upazila.





According to the deceased's family members, Rehana Akhter, mother of the deceased, saw the hanging body of Tawhid when she went to his room at dawn to call him for Sehri meal and shouted for help. Hearing the scream, locals rushed there and informed the matter to police.





"Tawhid got married with one Mumtaz about 8 to 9 months back, but she used to quarrel with his parents often. He might have committed suicide due to this reason," said locals.





Kabirhat PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body at around 11 am and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





An unnatural death case was filed with Kabirhat PS and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





On the other hand, police recovered the body of a madrasa boy from Begumganj Upazila Health Complex in the district on Monday.





The deceased was identified as Md Shah Poran, 10, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Ward No. 1 Enayetpur Village under Kutubpur Union in the upazila. He was a second grader at Ashraful Ulum Darul Madrasa in Setu Bhanga area.





Local and the deceased's family sources said Shah Poran went to the madrasa from the house on Sunday morning after two days of vacation. He felt sick all of a sudden there. The madrasa authorities took him to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, where Shah Poran died at around 10:30 am on Monday.





Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Begumganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Faridul Alam confirmed the incident.







SYLHET: Two people including a schoolgirl have been found dead in separate incidents in the district on Monday.





Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Bhatalia area in the city on Monday night.





The deceased was identified as Shaheen Ahmed, 33, son of late Hiran Mia, a resident of Bhatalia area in the city.





Police sources said the family members spotted the body of the young man hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the evening and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sylhet Kotwali PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.





Meanwhile, police recovered the hanging body of a young girl in Gowainghat Upazila of the district on Monday.





The deceased was identified as Rojina Akter Rima, daughter of retired army personnel Abdur Rahim, a resident of Nabamakhanda Village under Zaflang Union. She was a twelfth grader at Imran Ahmad Government Women's College.





According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the girl hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 10 am and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Goainghat PS OC KM Nazrul confirmed the incident.





DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man inside from pile of straw in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Jiabur Rahman, 28, son of Shahabuddin Shah Driver, a resident of Hariharpur Kawapara area under No. 6 Auliyapur Union of the upazila.





Police sources said some children saw the body of Jiabur inside a pile of straw in Ward No. 5 Tatipara Village in the evening on March 24 and screamed. Hearing their scream, local people rushed in and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The deceased's family members said Jiabur had been missing since the noon of March 23.







Police suspect that someone might have killed Jiabur at night and hided the body inside the pile of straw.



The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Brahmanbaria Sadar PS Dharmajit Singh said locals saw the body was floating in the pond and informed police in the morning.Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.