Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:32 AM
Women yet to get fair wage at Kalai

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Mar 31: Women's participation is ranging from the lowest tier to the highest in socio-economic development activities in the country.

Along with men, women are working in parallel. But they are not getting the equal wage. So because of the wage-disparity, women can't see lofty face of success.

This was observed in the case of women at Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat District.

Each year, March 8 is observed in a pompous manner as International Women's Day at the public and private level. To mark the day, meeting-seminar is held elsewhere on stopping women-repression, establishing their rights, and ensuring fair-wage.

Compared to towns and cities, women's rights and deprivation are showing different scenes. They are not getting fair wage. This wage disparity favouring men has been continuing for the last 50 years of independence.

Women's labour is holding higher demand at Kalai. This demand is driven by their lower-wage.

Amid family hardship and unabated essentials' prices, needs are increasing in the low-income families. In a compelling condition, women are agreeing lower-wage work.

In need of livelihood, they are shifting to hard and risky work. They are carrying out paddy planting, weeding, paddy cutting, threshing, stone-crushing, soil-cutting, hotel work, water supply to shop, and construction work.

They are working from 8am to 5pm to earn Tk 300-350 each. But doing the same work, men are getting Tk 600-700 each. Despite that humiliating wage, women are fighting for survival.

Loveli Begum, 33, was found lifting potato in Somshira field in the upazila. She said, she can't earn more than Tk 300 by working from 8am to 5pm. "I am hiccupping amid the price hike essentials," she added.

Anjuar, a hotel labourer at Kalai Bus Stand, said, "I do work of washing pot-plate from morning to night. I get Tk 320. In an uttered need of survival and saving my children, I have to do that work."

Lili, 40, a Chatal (crop drying yard) labourer in Panchshira area, said, "I live on work, and if no work, I have to starve."

Upazila Women Affairs Officer Mahufuza Khatun said, women do much work than men in the area; they are working both in family and out; the government is working to stop women-repression, empower village women and make entrepreneurs.

Along with men, women are doing strenuous works, but they are getting half of the wage, she added.

It is necessary to ensure equal wage of men and women, she maintained.

Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jannat Ara Tithi said, "It is seen that men are given priority in family than women. On their own family necessities, our women should become conscious," she maintained.


