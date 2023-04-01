Five minors drown in Pirojpur, Rajbari, Khulna

Five minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Rajbari and Khulna, in three days.





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a canal near their houses in Ikri Village of Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Nur Mohammad, 10, son of Ismail Hawlader of Telikhali Village, and Hasibul, 11, son of Osman Goni of Ikri Village in the upazila.





Local sources said the two minor boys came to the house of their relative Halim Molla in Ikri Village on Wednesday. They went to the canal for taking bath. At one stage of bathing, the boys went missing in the canal.





Sensing the matter, the neighbours rescued the boys and took them to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.





Residential Medical Officer of Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex confirmed the matter, adding that the boys had died before being taken to the health complex.





GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A minor child drowned in the Padma River in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.





The incident took place in Khal Ghat area under Daulatdia Union at around 11am.





Deceased Nurjahan Akhter, 8, was the daughter of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Hossain Mondolpara Village under the union.





It was known that Nurjahan along with her aunty, who is speech and hearing impaired, went to the river to take bath when the parents of the child went to a shop. At one stage of bathing, Nurjahan went missing in the river.





Sensing the matter, locals along with the child's parents started searching for her and rescued her from the river.





She was, later, taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





KHULNA: Two brothers drowned in a pond in Terokhada Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Shahriar Sikder, 7, and Shayen Sikder, 4, sons of Sarfraz Sikder alias Farhad Sikder, residents of Harikhali Village in the upazila.





According to local sources, the two brothers slipped into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.





Family members rescued them and took to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Officer-in-Charge of Terokhada Police Station Zahurul Alam confirmed the incident.