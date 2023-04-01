Shanti Nibas brings peace to villages at Gurudaspur GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 31: The judicial lawsuit clog is decreasing in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, thanks to Shanti Nibas-based village court.





Justice seekers are getting satisfactory verdicts from the court.





The village court system has been introduced at a time when judicial courts were hiccupping to handle huge lawsuits. Once village people would be victims of influence of Morols (leaders); they would not get justice.







Villagers are resorting to the village court for resolving their individual problems.





They are getting village court facilities at a fee of Tk 50-100-200. They are also getting fair justice.







"Now we are getting fair justice at cheaper cost of money and time," said a retired head teacher of Durgapur Village of Biaghat Union Moklesur Rahman, 70.







A visit found the Shanti Nibas Village Court at Biaghat Union. The court sits for two days in a week. In the presence of union chairman, members, and local dignitaries, plaintiff-defendant are appearing before the court with witnesses and necessary documents. The court Majlish is conducted peacefully.







Both parties agree to accept verdict as they find proceeding fair.





Small cases are dissolved at Tk 50-100.





The village court is constituted of five members including respective union chairman, and two each from plaintiff and defendant sides. One of the two justices of each group is union member. The union chairman acts as the chief justice of the village court.





There are 28,775 people in ten villages of that union. The court sits on Wednesday and Friday. In each Majlish, five to seven cases are dissolved. The monthly trial cases stand at 20-25.





Md Maznu Pramani of Jugendranagar Village said, "In the case of minor clash, land dispute, family feud, and neighbouring quarrel, we firstly go to the chairman's Shanti Nibas, instead of Thana (police station-PS). There real justice is confirmed, whoever the accused."





Belal Hossain, member of Ward No.7 of the union, said, "I have been doing public service for the last 15 years. Village trial cases would come thinly before. But at present, people have become amused to the conduct of the young chairman. So, in the last one year, over 200 trials were completed."





Biaghat Union Chairman Md Mizanur Rahman Suja said, "Despite many limitations with the village court, I have to finish trial at the greater interest of people. In some cases, many become dissatisfied over verdicts, but later on, they get these fair."





AHM Ekramul Haq Khokon, head of Department of Political Science of Rosey Mozammel Women's Honours College, said, despite many limitations, the importance of the village court is high; small issues give birth to big incidents; if such problems are resolved at budding, then big incidents don't take place normally; besides, people's suffering gets relieved; grassroots people get rid of financial harming; and, at the same time, clog of sues with PS and court gets decreasing mostly.





Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shrabani Ray said, "We see beneficiaries of the village court increasing gradually. Minor problems are being settled at the village court."





Such court will play pivotal role in reducing pressure on the judicial division, the UNO maintained.