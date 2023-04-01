103 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 103 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Rajbari, Chapainawabganj, Faridpur, Chuadanga, Narayanganj and Noakhali, in recent times.





RAJSHAHI: A total of 86 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.





Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 15 people on various charges in the city.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.





Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant and the remaining five were arrested on various charges.





However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.





Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 18 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.





Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining three were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.





Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 12 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.





Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.





Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining six were arrested on various charges.





However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





RAJBARI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man, who is accused in a murder case, along with firearms and ammunition from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.





The arrested is Masud Rana alias Guli Masud alias Fence Masud, son of Azgar Ali Mondal. Masud is the prime accused of much talked Kawser murder case.





RAB-8 Faridpur Camp Company Commander KM Shaikh Akter said acting on a tip-off a team of RAB raided the house of Masud and arrested him.





They also seized a foreign-made pistol, one magazine, one round ammunition and a sharp weapon.





The arrestee was handed over to Rajbari Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing of a case, the RAB official added.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man allegedly for blackmailing a woman from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.





The arrested is Md Shahjahan Ali, 45, a resident of Morapagla Fatapara under Sundarpur Union of the upazila.





RAB sources said the arrested person, during his remaining in abroad two years ago, made affairs with a married woman through social media and took obscene video. When it was disclosed to her husband, their conjugal relation broke.





Later on, the accused demanded money from the victim by threatening to circulate the video on social media and realised Tk 1.5 lakh from her.







The accused also compelled her to make physical relation with him, said the sources, adding that after rejecting the offer of reconciliation of the victim's family as she remarried two months ago, Shahjahan spread the video on social media using a fake ID. Acting on a tip-off, an operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp, later, conducted a drive in Morapagla area at around 5 pm and arrested Shahjahan.





Later on, the elite force handed over him to Chapainawabganj Sadar PS after filing of a case against him.





FARIDPUR: Police have detained a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who posted a photo on social media with a pistol-like object in his waist on Saturday.





The detainee is Subhradev Singh, 25, organising secretary of Boalmari Upazila Unit BCL.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari PS Mohammad Abdul Wahab said police detained the BCL leader from in municipality area at around 3pm on Sunday for quizzing him.





Shuvradev posted a photo on his Facebook page with a pistol-like object in his waist on Saturday, he said, adding that it created panic among the people in the area. They are investigating the matter, the OC added.





Meanwhile, the BCL leader said he bought this toy pistol from a local fair for his nephew and then posted a photo on social media just for fun. He said he had deleted the photo as people made negative comments on it.





CHUADANGA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with seven gold bars from Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The arrestee is Jewel Hossain, 38, son of Abdul Khaleq of Darshana Dakshinchandpur Village under Damurhuda Upazila.





Lieutenant Colonel Masud Parvez Rana, director of the BGB-58 in Maheshpur, said a team of Natunpara Border Outpost took position in the area tipped-off that a consignment of gold would be smuggled to India through border in Mollabari Mor in Jibannagar Upazila.





The gold was deposited to the treasury office while a case was also filed in this connection, the BGB officer added.





NARAYANGANJ: A former BNP leader was detained by DB Police on Friday for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his mother Sayera Khatun in a video that went viral on Facebook.





Kazi Rubayet Hasan Sayem, former co-organizing secretary of Narayanganj City BNP, was detained on March 24 from Paikpara Nayapara area in the city, said DB Inspector Al-Mamun.





However, the DB disclosed it to mass media on March 25.





Kazi Rubayet Hasan Sayem had long been active in BNP politics. Now he is inactive in politics as he does not hold any post in the party.





Inspector Al-Mamun said a video of Sayem went viral on social media where he was seen drinking and making offensive comments about Father of the Nation and his mother.





The DB inspector said Sayem was detained as made derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu and his mother on social media.







Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj Chai Lau Marma said a case was filed in this regard.







Narayanganj Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Abu Al Yusuf Khan Tipu said, "Kazi Rubayet Hasan Sayem was the co-organizing secretary of the previous committee of Narayanganj Metropolitan Unit BNP. That committee was dissolved long ago. Currently, he is not active in BNP politics. And I don't know anything about him making comments on Bangabandhu."





NOAKHALI: A total of 13 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Sonaimuri and Begumganj upazilas of the district recently.





Police arrested two members of a snatchers' gang along with two pipe guns and a snatched auto-rickshaw from Sonaimuri Upazila recently.







The arrested persons are: Mosharaf Hossain, Masud, 22, and Mamunur Rashid, hail from Palpara Village under Deuti Union in the upazila.





Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with two pipe guns and a snatched auto-rickshaw from a rented house in Ward No. 5 under Sonaimuri Municipality on March 24 last.





They were produced before the court the following day.





Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.







On the other hand, members of RAB arrested 11 passport brokers from Begumganj Upazila in the district.





The arrested persons are: Md Siraj Uddin, 45, Asaduzzaman, 35, Md Abdur Rahim, 52, Md Mosleh Uddin, 45, Md Juwel Rana, 27, Moin Uddin, 42, Md Mahin Uddin, 37, Md Harun ar Rashid, 45, Gazi Anwar Ahmed alias Hridoy, 27, Md Mahbubur Rahman, 25, and Azizul Haqim, 27.





RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Begumganj Upazila, and arrested 11 passport brokers.





The team also recovered Tk 3,19,500 in cash, 14 passports and 204 passport delivery receipts from their possession during the drive.







Jewel was arrested on suspicion and later, seven gold bars weighing 829.27 grams were recovered from his possession after checking, he said.However, legal action was taken against those arrested persons, the RAB official added.