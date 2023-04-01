Video
Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Zelensky

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BEIJING, Mar 31: Spain's prime minister said Friday he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, as he visits China's capital for talks aimed at boosting ties between Beijing and Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed "China's position" on Russia's war in Ukraine in meetings with Xi and other top Chinese officials.

He also accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to "weaken" the EU's "multilateral project for peace and welfare".

"I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with (Ukrainian) President Zelensky to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government," Sanchez said.

Zelensky has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with Xi -- an overture the Chinese leader has yet to respond to, despite multiple rounds of talks with Putin.

Beijing last month unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" of the crisis in Ukraine.

The document was immediately met with scepticism from Ukraine's allies, though it was welcomed by Kyiv.

Sanchez on Friday also welcomed Beijing's stance opposing the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict -- as well as its stated support for "territorial integrity". "I want to acknowledge the effort that the Chinese government has made to position itself," he said.    �AFP


