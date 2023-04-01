Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia adopts new anti-West global strategy

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MOSCOW, Mar 31: President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed off on a new Russian foreign policy strategy aimed at curtailing Western "dominance" and identifying China and India as key partners for the future.

The new document cements the deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics," the strategy document said.

The term "unfriendly countries" is used by Russia to refer to those countries, particularly in Europe and North America, that have condemned Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and adopted sanctions.

The 42-page document, which was published on the Kremlin's website, said that Russia would aim to "create the conditions for any state to reject neo-colonialist and hegemonic aims".

Announcing the document at a security council meeting, Putin said that updates to Russia's strategy for engagement on the global stage were necessary due to "radical changes" in the world.

The strategy reflects the Russian leader's increasingly anti-Western stance in the face of sanctions and Western military aid to Ukraine, as was also seen in his state of the nation speech last month.

Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage and has sought to boost political and economic ties with countries in Africa and Asia such as China and India that taken a more neutral stance towards its offensive in Ukraine.

In the new strategy, Russia singled out ties with China and India and stressed the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centres of power and development located on the Eurasian continent."

Putin recently talked up ties in particular with China during President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow earlier this month.

Moscow has stepped up energy supplies to both China and India after being almost entirely cut off from its traditional European markets.

The document also described Russia as a "state-civilisation" tasked with defending what it called the "Russian world" of related cultures on the Eurasian continent.

The concept of a "Russian world" is used by the Kremlin to justify its actions in Ukraine with claims that it is defending the country's Russian-speaking minority.

The strategy also said that Russia would defend "traditional spiritual and moral values" against "pseudo-humanistic and other neo-liberal ideological attitudes".

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the document recognised "the existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country, driven by the actions of unfriendly states".

"The United States of America is directly named as the main instigator and driver of anti-Russian sentiment," he said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Zelensky
Russia adopts new anti-West global strategy
Japan FM to visit China, first time in over 3 years
Erdogan embarks on his toughest election test
Finland to become member ‘in coming days’: NATO chief
LHC halts implementation of Punjab govt’s order to hand over 45,000 acres of land to army
Nothing on record to infer Manish Sisodia's arrest was illegal: Court
Russian FM to chair UN Security Council meeting


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
JU students protest arrest of journalist Shamsuzzaman
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft