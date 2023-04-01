Video
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:30 AM
Home Foreign News

Nothing on record to infer Manish Sisodia's arrest was illegal: Court

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

NEW DELHI, Mar 31: The Special Court on Friday while denying bail to Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the evidence collected so far by the CBI not only shows the applicant's active participation in the above criminal conspiracy but also shows the prima facie commission of some substantive offences of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act by him.

The court said that there is also nothing apparent on record to infer or show that Manish Sisodia's arrest, in this case, was illegal or violative of any directions of the Supreme Court or the High Courts and rather, the material placed before this court by the CBI justifies the arrest of the applicant in the case.

"Further, even though the medical condition of the wife of the applicant has been sought to be made a ground for grant of bail to him, it is observed that though the neurological or mental illness of the wife of the applicant is claimed to be around 20 years old, the documents filed on record in support thereof are found to be of the years 2022-2023 only," the court stated.

The Court further added, "Moreover, the condition of the wife of the applicant as revealed through these documents cannot be considered to be severe or serious enough to release the applicant on bail and the same also cannot be taken to mean that she cannot take care of herself or has to be necessarily taken care of by the      applicant only".    �ANI


