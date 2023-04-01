Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Haaland in contention for Man City clash with Liverpool

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

MANCHESTER, MAR 31: Erling Haaland could feature for Manchester City in Saturday's crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool as he battles to recover from a groin injury.

The prolific striker, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, missed Norway's two Euro 2024 qualifiers during the recent international break.

Haaland has scored six hat-tricks in 19 appearances at City's Etihad Stadium this season, including eight goals in his last two games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley.

"Erling is recovering. We'll see this afternoon. The last training is at 4pm (1500GMT) and we will see how he feels," City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Yesterday I spoke with him and he feels good. But we will see."

Guardiola has a difficult balancing act ahead of a season-defining period for City.

They trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by eight points, but have a game in hand and are still to host the Gunners in April.

Before then, City face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, the one major trophy missing from Guardiola's time in charge of the club.

"Life is risk in these stages. You have to take it," added Guardiola on whether he would roll the dice on playing Haaland.

"We've scored a lot of goals this season. He scored an incredible amount of goals. But in the past, we always scored a lot of goals."

City will definitely be without England midfielder Phil Foden, who underwent surgery to remove his appendix last week.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Work, eat, sleep, repeat': Tuchel
Don't want to change our 'aggressive' approach: Shakib
Haaland in contention for Man City clash with Liverpool
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in ODI series
Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan cleared of racism on 'balance of probabilities'
Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian players
Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami semis
Olympian hero turned disgraced killer


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft