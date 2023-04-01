Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, MAR 31: Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after organisers announced on Friday they were lifting a ban imposed in 2022 in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Competitors from the two countries will be able to enter the Grand Slam in July if they compete as "neutral" athletes and comply with certain conditions.

Players will be prohibited from expressing support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and those who receive funding from the Russian or Belarusian states, including sponsorship from state-operated or state-controlled companies, will remain barred.

The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, said the conditions had been "carefully developed" after talks with the UK government, Britain's governing Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and international tennis bodies.

The same conditions will apply for other British tournaments. Wimbledon last year banned players from Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine and the LTA also barred players from other events.

Elsewhere, players have been able to compete on their tours as neutrals, including at the other Grand Slams.

The LTA and Wimbledon were heavily penalised after imposing the tough sanctions last year, with Wimbledon stripped of ranking points while both bodies were fined.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Work, eat, sleep, repeat': Tuchel
Don't want to change our 'aggressive' approach: Shakib
Haaland in contention for Man City clash with Liverpool
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in ODI series
Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan cleared of racism on 'balance of probabilities'
Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian players
Medvedev and Alcaraz beat Americans to reach Miami semis
Olympian hero turned disgraced killer


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft