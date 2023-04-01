Video
Naples gearing up for title party as faltering Milan come to town

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MILAN, MAR 31: Naples is getting ready for the mother of all title parties as AC Milan travel south on Sunday for the first of three major clashes between the Serie A giants in a matter of weeks.

Southern Italy's biggest city is counting down the days until Napoli can officially say they are champions for the first time since 1990 thanks to a 19-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Such is size of their advantage with 11 games to go long-suffering Napoli supporters have let go of their traditionally superstitious ways and already bedecked town in blue and white in anticipation of near-certain victory for their beloved team.

The number three in honour of what will be Napoli's third league title can been seen on flags and banners and painted in murals around the city.

Diego Maradona said a Scudetto for Napoli "is worth 10 for Juventus" after guiding them to their first in 1987 and the late Argentine icon has been joined in the walls of Naples by the stars of this year's title charge.

Depictions of top scorer Victor Osimhen and wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all over town, most notably in the central Forcella district where at the foot of a mural of the two attackers is a toilet, painted in Juventus' colours of black and white.

Osimhen's 25 goals in Serie A and the Champions League have given the Nigeria striker hero status in Naples.    �AFP


