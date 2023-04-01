

An Extraordinary Life of Hope, Giving & Goodness



My grandfather doted on her and imported a pony from Australia, so that father and daughter could ride together. She grew up in Calcutta and matriculated from Sakawat School in 1936. Many decades later, the great philanthropist, R P Shaha, would narrate to my mother that, when he was young and poor, he went to Calcutta and lived under the umbrella of my grandfather for years.



My attractive mother was married off to my father, Muhammad Mohsin, who was a young widower and a prolific scholar from West Bengal and had graduated from Presidency College, Calcutta and joined the officer cadre of the Indian Police Service. My grandfather lamented later that the year Anwara was married off, his business suffered a loss, his yacht capsized and his country home was destroyed by the river. This lucky touch of my mother would manifest itself over and over throughout her life, in many different ways.



She had three daughters followed by two sons. My eldest sister unfortunately died in her infancy. The surviving children were Zerina, Selina, Tahseen and Naseem. In 1947, my father opted for Pakistan and my mother would narrate to us the traumatic departure that my parents had to undertake when my father left his post as SP Malda in West Bengal to come to East Pakistan. During the transit, their train was under continuous automatic weapons fire, and guarded by soldiers of the Punjab Regiment.



Late Anwara Mohsin was a very charming, intelligent, fashionable, elegant and engaging lady and had a peerless cooking ability. She loved academic excellence and was a fabulous mother and I still recollect vividly when she taught me my English when I was four. She was adamant that her youngest three children, Selina, Tahseen and Naseem would go to English medium schools and was convinced that this would give them a better start in life.



My mother loved ghazals and had a special love for Indian classical music. As children we went to the concerts ofvisiting musical greats like Talat Mahmood and Ustad Allara Khan. Our home never lacked good music, and my mother ensured that her daughters Zerina and Selina were highly proficient in singing and kathak dancing respectively. She was very caring and protective of her siblings and organized the upbringing and marriage of her two youngest sisters after the untimely death of her father Murtaza Mallick.



My father was a police officer par excellence and revered by the honest ranks, but his sense of uncompromising justice, honesty and intellect did not sit well with some of his jealous and corrupt colleagues.



My mother excelled in rifle shooting and was very sporty and won many women's races in the Police Annual Sports days. She was a very good bridge player and would often play with my father and uncles. She had inherent investment instincts and would trust her own judgment in buying landed properties or advise others to do so, throughout her life. She was the one who 'husbanded the golden grain and did not fling it to the winds, like rain' (Omar Khayyam's analogy). This would stand us in good stead in the later years when my father was unjustly pilloried by conniving colleagues and denied his pension money unless he made a false statement, which he would not do.



My mother was resolutely behind him and stoic and would not let my father compromise his principles. Moreover, she had a magical effect on people of all classes and religions, and we ended up with a very wide circle of adopted 'relatives' in addition to our own large family of uncles, aunts and cousins, who we cherished and honoured, all our lives. I remember when my mother met a Tantric Astrologer (aka Jotish Mama) and, after the first meeting, he asked for my mother's blessing on his pregnant wife so that the baby would survive this time. He firmly believed that my mother was a goddess incarnate and her blessing was essential for the child to survive. It did, and they were our extended family from then on.

Late Anwara Mohsin adored hosting and dining people and had an unrivalled repertoire of recipes where the English recipes were derived from our old cook, Latif, who used to be the chef of the last Lt Governor General of British Bengal. In fact, when the Governors of Istanbul and Izmir, Turkey, visited Pakistan in the sixties, my mother threw them a gala party in Chittagong at our Batali Hill Residence.



She was well travelled and visited Japan in the 60s and twice to Europe later. She was progressive and allowed me to travel to China and Hong Kong in my teens in the mid 60s. She instilled in us an adventurous spirit and all the children could drive and shoot at an early age.



My two eldest sisters were married off to Civil Servants of Pakistan and they had their successful and fulfilling careers. As in all families, there were ups and downs in my mother's relationship with her daughters but the greatest tragedy in the family occurred when her youngest, headstrong, brave and beloved son, Naseem, was killed by the Pakistani Army, a week before Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.



In her later years, my mother was a prolific reader of books, both historical and fiction. She would knit jumpers, hats and cardigans for everybody and loved playing cards and entertaining. A partially empty dining table was an anathema to her. My father's untimely death in 1983 was a major blow but she consoled herself with the company of her unmarried and talented sibling, our aunt Hena, who lived with her.



My mother adored all her grandchildren. Tanveer and Lima was the son and daughter of Zerina and it was another major shock to my mother when Tanveer died at an untimely age. She played a major and guiding role in bringing up the two sons of my sister Selina, namely Towheed and Shahriar.



She lamented that my father who loved academic excellence did not live to see my eldest son Tarkan, get his PhD from Imperial College and my second son, Teymur, become a legendary Scholar of Harrow School, get his Tripos, become a Wrangler and get his PhD in Mathematics from Amartya Sen in Trinity, Cambridge.



Just two months back, with limited cognition, she still loved the company of my little son, Mohsin (named after my dad) and threatened to keep him there and manage his upbringing. But, to be frank, after a full life spanning 104 years, she was tired of living and expressed her desire to be one with Allah and would continually recite prayers.



I request anyone who has ever felt any hurt from my mother to forgive her. I also ask for my mother's forgiveness myself and forgive her. I have lived a long life and basked under the umbrella of my mother's blessing. Let us all pray that Allah may forgive all her trespasses and blesses her with a place in Jannah.

