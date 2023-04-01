

Life

Such a fascinating thing, is it not?

With a starting so bright,

And the end, only God knows.



Life -

Gives us the most beautiful time ever,

Just after we open our eyes,

And see for the first time.

What do we see for the first time?

Smiling, happy faces,

Eyes full of love and adoration.



Life -

Gives us the most amazing friends,

The most amazing first few years,

Which make us want to live more and more.

Not until you grow up a little bit more,

Do you realize how hard life is.

Not only do we get genuine friends and love,

We start to get hate and the most knock - off friendships.



Life -

At a certain times, it gives us the most unbearable pain,

The most depressing and grieving moments,

Losing the people we adore,

Being lonely, and not included.



Life -

Also gives us reasons to smile,

To shed tears of happiness,

To celebrate and rejoice.

That is what makes life worth living

These happy moments make us want to live,

And not change a single thing in life,

Despite the pain and disappointments we face.



This is life.

