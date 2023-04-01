Speechless God





Took away the food of the hungry

Your Ashraful Makhlukat( best of creations),

Kicked in the stomach of the starving, You didn't say anything, you didn't hear the cries of the hungry, I didn't even see tears in his eyes,

Become invisible, become formless,

All lost and become destitute

Sheltered under the open sky

He was chased away like a dog in the middle of the night,

He was deprived of your invisible shadow.

How helpless you are in the bosom of the earth,

Even then you were speechless, you said nothing.



Draupadi was undressed that day too,

You threw a piece of cloth to shame you,

Drupada was speechless with anger at the insult of his daughter,

Did not see the sting of his God,

Yet your heart did not burst with rage.

You were frozen,

He was speechless and blind.



Even today thousands of two legged are stripped of their clothes,

Rips off his flesh,

The dream house is a broken mirror,

Heroine to society,

The wind is heavy with the cry of weeping,

Yet your sense of hearing is frozen,

You are the invisible God.



I don't see you in me these days either,

I see an executioner among me,

Putting a knife to my conscience, I became insane,

I took my life for food.

I kill for the sake of desire,

I stung in my house,

Yet you did not tell me by ear, or by shouting.



Your houses, temples, mosques, churches, pagodas,

Are constantly being demolished.

The book of your nectar is being burned,

Yet you said nothing,

War is being declared in your name,

Taking away the life of a child like a flower,

Innumerable sacrifices are being made by demons,

Still nothing said,

Then will you remain speechless on the throne of the formless,

I will shout and say you are silent, silent God.



