Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Legacy of Violence

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Caroline Elkins

Legacy of Violence

Legacy of Violence

Caroline Elkin's book  Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire is furious, fast-paced and deeply disturbing. Its raw and detailed cataloguing of the numerous atrocities committed by Britain in territories under its control across the world includes sadistic torture, sexual violence, brutal internment practices, deportations and executions on an industrial scale. To go with the unbelievable stomach-churning details, Elkins has furnished all the evidence.

Despite its length, Elkin's book is unputdownable. It is clearly a sequel to her 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner, Imperial Reckoning: The Untold Story of Britain's Gulag in Kenya, in which she first highlighted "legalised lawlessness, where the state often rendered the lawless behaviour of its security forces and civil servants legal by amending old regulations and creating new ones".

'Crimes against humanity'
The extraordinary depth and quality of Elkins' research is impressive and evident through the book. It graphically captures the numerous instances of imperial Britain's brutalisation of its subjects in various parts of the world. She acquaints us with those who committed the atrocities in the name of the state as well as the political leadership - Prime Ministers Churchill, Clement Attlee and Harold Macmillan included - which provided cover. She also brings out how the British establishment fought successfully in Parliament and in international forums like the UN not to hold it responsible for its many "crimes against humanity".

The most interesting portions of Elkin's book are those where she tracks intelligence officers, administrative and security personnel as they move from one part of the empire to another, India, Ireland, Palestine, Cyprus, Kenya, Malaysia, to carry on with their task of smothering dissent and crushing revolts right up to the 1960s after which, as we all know, the Americans took over that job.

In its time the British Empire straddled the globe. By 1900, it had more people under its sway than any other country or empire in the world - 403 million to China's 400 million, the Russian Empire's 136 million and a mere 79 million in the U.S. Its territories covered around 36 million square km, 13 million square km more than Russia.

Colonial office records at the British Library and the National Archives in London establish that for Britain to run such an empire it had to develop systems and provide legislative cover for its civil servants and security personnel. This, as Robert Crews, author of For Prophet and Tsar attests, was true of the Russian Empire. If one were to aggregate all the violence states inflict on their peoples, as Elkins does for the British Empire, no country will come out clean - not China, not America or today's Russia or even India.

Elkins needs to convince us that the British were the most brutal of European colonialists. They were not. That distinction should rightfully go to Leopold and the Belgians in the Congo, the Spanish in South America and the Dutch in Indonesia. The global reach and control of the U.S. has been sustained at much higher human cost and more mass misery for non-whites than the British Empire ever inflicted on its subjects and that too in a much shorter time span as Daniel Immerwhar's book How to Hide an Empire: A Short History of The United States, read along with Brown University's Cost of War Project, bring out. As colonialists, the British were very bad but not as rotten as Elkins would have us believe.
Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fall from Grace
Legacy of Violence
The Bullet that Missed
Islam: A Profound Insight
Seeking Allah,Finding Jesus
Ramadan : The Holy Month Of Fasting
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
The Bullet that Missed


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft