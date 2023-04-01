Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 April, 2023, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Speaker for eliminating gender disparity in workplace

Published : Saturday, 1 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Speaker for eliminating gender disparity in workplace

Speaker for eliminating gender disparity in workplace

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury today urged all concerned to remove gender disparity in workplace to fully utilize the opportunities of 'Digital Bangladesh'.

"Gender disparity should be eliminated
The family and society should be aware of creating a fair work environment for professional girls," the speaker told a discussion and award-giving ceremony at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium here marking 'International Women's Day 2023'

She added that many talented women continue to make appreciable contributions to the society and the country despite performing the overall family responsibilities.

State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, presided over the discussion while concerned ministry's secretary Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol gave the welcome speech and UN Resident Coordinator (RC) in Bangladesh Stefan Liller spoke as a special guest.

The speaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted effective legal models and plans to advance women and they are now becoming economically active at the grassroots by receiving various types of training. She said women are working with reputation as entrepreneurs today and they are playing a significant role in domestic economic development through employment generation.

Women will play an important role in making the country 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 if they are given proper opportunities, she hoped.

On this occasion, Dr Chaudhury handed over the 'Shreshtha Joyita Award 2022' to the selected five women and later enjoyed the cultural program.

Senior officials of the ministry concerned, the awardees, invited guests, dignitaries and media personnel were present there.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Women in leadership’ summit held
High blood pressure in women
Govt project helps fresh graduate Arifa become IT leader
Speaker for eliminating gender disparity in workplace
Homemade cleansers you should try
‘Embracing Equity: Society's responsibility for gender equality and tech innovation’
Maintain your glow while fasting for Ramadan
Women in Ramadan


Latest News
BNP to hold countrywide sit-in Saturday
Price falling trend of essentials may continue: Tipu
Fifty-six journalists tortured, sued in Bangladesh in 3 months: ASK
Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
BNP, like-minded parties set to observe sits-in in all cities, districts Saturday
Govt snatches people’s freedom of expression: Fakhrul
DUTA seeks legal steps against Prothom Alo
Turkey approves Finland Nato membership bid
Most Read News
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to 6 years
Bangladeshi murdered by KNF terrorists in India
Stirling leads Ireland past Bangladesh to avoid T20 sweep
Several arrested from Paltan after chase, counter-chase
Broiler chicken being sold at Tk 220 per kg
Body of Chinese engineer recovered after three days in Ctg
Unidentified body found in Padma River
Journalist Shamsuzzaman shifted to Kashimpur jail
Punish broiler chicken market manipulators for looting Tk 1,000cr: CAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft