Experience the colors of Eid with Rang Bangladesh

As the preparations for the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Bangladesh and Muslim world, have already begun, Rang Bangladesh, the local renowned leading fashion brand, has taken some amazing steps to make it more joyful and colorful.

Like its name Rang Bangladesh, it emphasizes on colour to make everything around colourful. The leading fashion brand always produces collection with a particular concept. This Eid collection's entire visual aesthetic is based around birds.





The gift of nature is birds which are present aesthetically in the design of the Eid dresses. The Eid collection for this year features cozy clothing. Every costume depicts festiveness, which is the highlight of the Eid fashion.







Bangladesh's cultural and religious environment has been emphasized in the design. At the same time the environment, the weather, and global trends are portrayed in the design.





Incorporating a variety of cotton fabrics, including slub cotton, linen, half silk, georgette net, tissue, sequence, satin, and kaiser fabric, Rang Bangladesh made their collections a treat to watch.







The primary colors used are: white, black, magenta, blue, turquoise, light brown, purple, pastel, coffee, olive, mustard, mauve, or pale red. The auxiliary colors chosen are: sea-green, brown, yellow, orange, and maroon.





Several value added media are used to promote textile designs. They include swing, dry and cutting, manipulation, embroidery, handwork, block print, screen print, and block printing. In addition to clothing for adults, Eid dresses for kids are also available.







They also brought up same designed dresses for the entire family. If any family wants, they can buy the same dresses for all members of the family and obviously this would make Eid more colorful.





The cost of the Eid dresses are reasonable, as the fashion brand claimed. They said people from all walks of life can avail their dresses with ease.







Several discounts are available, including 15% off Eid gift cards that you can give to your loved ones. All online orders are eligible for an Eid promotion that includes a 20% discount on a selection of items from Iftar to Sehri. Also, for online orders placed between 12 and 1 PM every day, two lucky clients will receive a guaranteed 50% discount off the total order value.





This year's collection includes: Girls Wear: Saree, Three-piece, Single Kameez, Kurti, Tunic, Veil, Ready Blouse, Blouse piece, Unstitched three-piece, Gown. Boys Clothing: Punjabi, Pajama, Katua, Kabli Set, Shirt, T-shirt, Cap, Northern. Children's clothing: Three-piece, Single Kameez, Frock, Skirt Tops, Punjabi, Shirt, T-Shirt. Apart from this, there are also jewellery, girls' bags, purses, ladies' shoes, wallets, bedcovers, pillow covers, table mats, floor mat, the showpiece. Mugs in a variety of designs are available as gifts.





This gorgeous Eid collection is available at every Rang Bangladesh store both inside and outside of Dhaka. So purchase Eid clothing today for yourself and your loved ones. In addition to showrooms, online shopping is the most convenient. Your purchased items will arrive at your home thanks to the home delivery option.