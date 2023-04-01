|
Aakhni Biriyani
Ingredients:
1) Beef - 1.5 kg
2) Aromatic Kalijeera rice- 1 kg
3) Ginger paste- 1 tbsp
4) Garlic paste- 1/2 tbsp
5) Almond paste- 1 tsp
6) White mustard paste - 1 tsp
7) Poppy seed paste- 1/2 tsp
8) Cumin paste - 1 tbsp
9) Coconut paste - 1 tsp
10) Oil- 1/4 cup
11) Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp
12) Turmeric powder -1.5 tsp
13) Biryani spices- 1.5 tbsp
14) Whole garam masala- 20 grams
15) Green Chilli - To taste
16) Salt - To taste
17) Tomato sauce- 1 tsp
18) Ghee- 2 tbsp
19) Chopped onion- 1/2 cup
20) Rose water- 1 tsp
21) Curd- 1 tsp
22) Milk- 1/2 cup
23) Prune- 1 tbsp
Method:First, Wash the meat well and take it in the pot in which you will cook it. Then add all the spices including onion, ginger, garlic paste to the meat. Except for rice,milk,gheemix all the other ingredients well with the meat and put it in the oven.
Then boil the meat on medium high heat. When the meat is cooked well, cover the pot with plenty of hot water and milk. After that, when the water boils, add the pre-washed Kalijeera rice to the pot. Check the salt when the water with the rice starts bubbling.
When the rice boils, add rose water and stir everything. Then cover well with Biriyani spice,Ghee and Simmer on low flame for 30 minutes.
After 30 minutes turn off the oven and turn everything over. Then cover again with fried onion, Prune and wait for 10 minutes. After that, Aakhni is ready to eat.