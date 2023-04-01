Aakhni Biriyani

Ingredients:





Method:First, Wash the meat well and take it in the pot in which you will cook it. Then add all the spices including onion, ginger, garlic paste to the meat. Except for rice,milk,gheemix all the other ingredients well with the meat and put it in the oven.





Then boil the meat on medium high heat. When the meat is cooked well, cover the pot with plenty of hot water and milk. After that, when the water boils, add the pre-washed Kalijeera rice to the pot. Check the salt when the water with the rice starts bubbling.







When the rice boils, add rose water and stir everything. Then cover well with Biriyani spice,Ghee and Simmer on low flame for 30 minutes.







After 30 minutes turn off the oven and turn everything over. Then cover again with fried onion, Prune and wait for 10 minutes. After that, Aakhni is ready to eat.

1) Beef - 1.5 kg2) Aromatic Kalijeera rice- 1 kg3) Ginger paste- 1 tbsp4) Garlic paste- 1/2 tbsp5) Almond paste- 1 tsp6) White mustard paste - 1 tsp7) Poppy seed paste- 1/2 tsp8) Cumin paste - 1 tbsp9) Coconut paste - 1 tsp10) Oil- 1/4 cup11) Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp12) Turmeric powder -1.5 tsp13) Biryani spices- 1.5 tbsp14) Whole garam masala- 20 grams15) Green Chilli - To taste16) Salt - To taste17) Tomato sauce- 1 tsp18) Ghee- 2 tbsp19) Chopped onion- 1/2 cup20) Rose water- 1 tsp21) Curd- 1 tsp22) Milk- 1/2 cup23) Prune- 1 tbsp