Radisson Blu Dhaka observes Earth Hour As part of Responsible Business and demonstrating its commitment to protecting the environment and mitigating climate change, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden celebrated 'Earth Hour' on March 25 by turning off all lightsin most of their back of the house areas and dimmed the lights in public areas, restaurants and hotel exteriorsin their premises for one hour.





Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited, owner of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden graced the event with his presence.The hotel was lit with candles in order to provide the guests with a renewed sense of responsibility towards energy consumption.





This five-star property, known for its commitment to responsible energy consumption, has been celebrating Earth Hour since 2011.







With strengthened commitment towards this year's "Invest in Our Planet"theme, Radisson Blu Dhaka pledges the need to reduce the carbon footprint to save our planet Earth and invest to improve our environment for a better and safer future for our descendants towards a positive future.