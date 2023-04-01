An oriental fusion this Ramadan

Bunka of Six Seasons Hotel has transformed its outlook completely with a more colorful interior as the long glass panels overlook the beautiful Gulshan lake.





During the daytime, the sun gleams inside lighting the whole restaurant perfectly and complimenting the vivid colors inside while at night, the warm white lights make a serene dining space as the new teppanyaki station sizzles fresh vegetables and meat!







Bunka is ready to fully serve sushi lovers as an Itamae is on standby preparing delicious sushi rolls! For this Ramadan, Bunka is relaunching a fresh Oriental menu to please the taste buds of oriental food lovers! Here are the top 5 must-try items from Bunka for this Ramadan!







Bunka has invented an array of drinks for people to start their iftar with. The hotel has not only invented an array of drinks that please taste buds, but also have health benefits as a reward for people fasting through the summer heat.







Starting with sweet delights, Bunka is offering Custard apple ginger consommé, Panjabi lassi, Ruafzahmilkshake, ripe bel ersherbet all promising to be a delightful starter after breaking fast.







For sweet and sour lovers, the most popular choices would be the Raw Mango Lemon Glass, Sweet and Sour Elixer, and ginger and lime punch. to please sweet and sour drink lovers.







These mouth-watering drinks are sure to make you crave for more after gulping down one glass!







Dumpling Fury!

Bunka has prepared a separate Dumpling Iftaar Combo box that is made for all because who doesn't love Dumplings? The stars of this package will have to be the dim sums themselves apart from the drinks and appetizers served along with it.







Served in pairs, the Shrimps hargow is a delicious one to start with followed by the mushroom chicken sui mai! Both of these are marinated with fragrant herbs, delicious sauces and mild use of marinate powders to compliment the delicious shrimp or chicken flavours.





The beef Sui Mai follows with a more sturdy, earthy flavour. The end is light, with a mild sweet corn vegetable sui mai! This iftar combo pleases all taste buds!





While you indulge in the starters and appetizers, you'll notice a foreign chef furiously grilling marinated Beef, chicken, cuttlefish, octopus, prawns, seasonal vegetables, and tofu.







You may go over to say hi to the chef, he will make a great conversation while he grills your choice of items!Live teppanyaki is always better, especially when the chef has awesome tricks up his sleeves!







Enjoy an amazing teppanyaki session with knife and spatula tricks performed by a talented foreign chef!







Live Wok Fry!

Engaging with guests is very important for which another live station would be the Wok fry, originating from China! In the wok station, you can choose to fry some or all items of Chicken, mixed seafood, beef bell peppers, French beans, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, carrots, cauliflowers, and Napa cabbage all sizzled and stir-fried in Asian sauces! Mix your fried wok items with the mains for the ultimate oriental mix!





With such delicious appetizers and starters, your main dishes are still to come. Some of the top main dishes await you! To start with, a big whole steamed fish marinated in soya sauce, ginger, and lemon grass with many other oriental flavors will be served at your table.







You can relish this with chicken umo rice or steamed jasmine rice! But the fish isn't all! For chicken lovers, the beautiful sweet and sour chicken with pineapple awaits!







Beef lovers can see themselves working fried oyster beef or the seaweed-infused ginger beef steak! Enjoy your mains with sides of Asian vegetable chow or banana leaves wrapped lepers!





After this delicious oriental feast, end your fast with the perfect oriental sweets! An array of Arabic, oriental, and desi sweets await at Bunka's dessert station.







After a delicious Iftar feast, Bunka's desserts are sure to be the sweetest ending to the Iftar treat! Starting with oriental sweet treats like Lemon grass Sticky rice & coconut pudding, Caramelized coconut stuffed basil dim sum, Black bean mochi with fresh coconut dust, and more, Bunka also has amazing Arabic desserts like the classic Khunafa, aish el sarayah, ballah sham, warm umm Ali. Additionally, the English classics like Fresh fruit cobbler, chocolate ganache cake, and Lemon meringues pie are only the start while the deshi sweets like Narkelylachasemai, gurermezbanifirni, Saffron rassmalai, gajar ka halwa are still left to indulge in.

Quench your thirst:Highlights of Teppanyaki:Main Masterpieces!Sweet Ending!