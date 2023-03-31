Video
Shams held, quizzed, released, re-arrested as more cases filed against him: Kamal

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

    
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said Criminal Investigation Department (CID) freed Prothom Alo journalist Shamasuzzman Shams after interrogation over a report published on the Bangla daily's website on March 26.

"But later he was re-arrested when several cases were filed against him in different places," he said, adding that more cases are being filed against him.  

The Minister came up with the remarks while responding to questions from journalists over the arrest of journalist Shams after a meeting with Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq at the Ministry on Thursday noon.

Asked about detention of the journalist and his subsequent disappearance for around 20 hours, Asaduzzaman said, "I clearly told yesterday that I heard one or two cases were filed over a report and even told that I had no detailed information about the matter."

Replying to a question, the Home Minister said that the journalists who prepare reports based on true information need not to be afraid of the matter.

On March 29, the CID in plainclothes picked up Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30am.

In the afternoon, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in the daily Prothom Alo.  On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after rejecting his bail plea.



