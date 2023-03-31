Son sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet

A court in Sylhet sentenced a 30-year-old man Atiqur Rahman Rahel to death on Thursday for killing his parents in 2020 in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet district.



Sylhet Senior Session Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury gave the verdict.



In Sunampur village of Golapganj upazila of Sylhet, accused Atiqur, who was sentenced to death, pressured his parents to register the three hundred acres of land next to Rahel's homestead in his name. Following this, on the morning of March 27 in 2020 he killed his parents with a spade on the land next to the house. In this incident, the elder brother of the killer, Delwar Hossain filed a case at Golapganj police station.



Sylhet Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Md Nizam Uddin said that after the testimony of 16 witnesses, Judge ordered the death penalty to be executed by hanging the accused.



