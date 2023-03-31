Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Son sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

A court in Sylhet sentenced a 30-year-old man Atiqur Rahman Rahel to death on Thursday for killing his parents in 2020 in Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet district.

Sylhet Senior Session Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury gave the verdict.

In Sunampur village of Golapganj upazila of Sylhet, accused Atiqur, who was sentenced to death, pressured his parents to register the three hundred acres of land next to Rahel's homestead in his name. Following this, on the morning of March 27 in 2020 he killed his parents with a spade on the land next to the house. In this incident, the elder brother of the killer, Delwar Hossain filed a case at Golapganj police station.

Sylhet Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Md Nizam Uddin said that after the testimony of 16 witnesses, Judge ordered the death penalty to be executed by hanging the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shams held, quizzed, released, re-arrested as more cases filed against him: Kamal
Son sentenced to death for killing parents in Sylhet
Watermelon price baffles buyers
Twelve killed in India temple collapse
Arrest warrant issued against 2 Viqarunnisa teachers
Bar on goods carrying vehicles on ferries before, after Eid
DU probe body submits report
MFC concerned about intimidation of journos


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft