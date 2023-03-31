Watermelon price baffles buyers

Buying watermelon piece wise from the wholesale market, the retail traders are selling it on the basis of weight.



It has been found that each of the watermelon weighing 10 kg to 15 kg is being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 250 in the city's wholesale market while it is being sold in the retail market at Tk 35 to Tk 60 per kg.



While visiting some of the markets and retail markets in the capital, this correspondent saw the same picture everywhere.



Mohammad Ali, a businessman of Bhai Bhai Fruit Bhandar at Kawran bazar kitchen market, said they are selling 100 watermelons weighing 5 kg to 6.5 kg for Tk 12,000 to Tk 14,000. That is, the average price of each watermelon is Tk 120 to Tk 140 . Along with this, there is a 10 per cent surcharge, porter charges and transportation charges. Adding all expenses, the price comes to Tk 136 to Tk 156 per piece. But retailers are selling watermelons at Tk 40 to Tk 60 per kg and they are making a profit of Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg.



Ashraful Islam, a farmer of Dinajpur District told the Daily Observer on mobile phone, he cultivated watermelons on 35 bigha of land this year. The total cost of seed, fertilizer and other expenses per bigha land is Tk 28,000 to Tk 30,000. Some 1,200 to 1,400 watermelons weighing 5 to 9.5 kg were produced per bigha of land. It cost him Tk 21.43 to Tk 23.50 per watermelon.



Accordingly, the production cost per kg of watermelon is Tk 7.18 to Tk 8.36. That watermelon is being sold in Dhaka at the rate of Tk 40 to Tk 60 per kg. In this case, the profit per kg made by the farmer to the retailer end is from Tk 54.82 to Tk 64.82.



Farid Arshad Ali of Khulna region said there is a cost of picking watermelons from the field. Then there is the cost of bringing it to the river or truck stand. Truck rental to bring to Dhaka is Tk 25,000 to Tk 35,000. Each watermelon has to be paid Tk 5 to be picked up in a truck or trawler from the ghat and another Tk 5 to be unloaded. It costs them Tk 30 to Tk 35 extra to bring each piece of watermelon to Dhaka. Many watermelons are wasted on the road, many break into pieces. These watermelons have to be sold at a low price.



If the Agricultural Marketing Act was followed, the consumers of Dhaka could eat the fruit at the rate of Tk 30 per kg. But traders have taken the opportunity of an increase in the demand during the intense heat and fasting.



Retail traders in different areas of the city are seen selling watermelons at roughly the same price. This implies that they are unanimous in fixing the price.



However, recently, after the operation of the mobile court across the country, there is evidence that the price of the fruit has decreased slightly at the wholesale and retail levels.



They have calculated that at the consumer level, per kg of watermelon can be a maximum of Tk 40. But they are selling the same for Tk 60 to Tk 70. A letter has been sent on their behalf to the district administration to take action in this regard.



Traders say that watermelon farmers are not getting full benefits. Fertiliser and other costs increase the cost of production. The price is a bit high.



Mentioning early watermelon cultivation as a major success of the agriculture department, Roni Das, assistant agricultural worker of the Munshiganj District Agricultural Extension Department, said middlemen are responsible for the difference in prices in the wholesale and retail markets. She also said that efforts are being made to control them.



Traders said that about 20,000 watermelons come to this market on Dhaleswari bank every day from different parts of the country. And the sale is more than Tk 20 lakh.



After reviewing the retail markets of Rangpur region, it was found that a watermelon weighing 8 kg to 10 kg is currently being sold in Rangpur city for Tk 300 to Tk 350. However, the price of watermelon of this size in the wholesale market is Tk 180 to Tk 200. It is even less at the producer level.



Wholesalers and buyers are calling the whole thing a manipulation by retailers.



Buyers say that the price of watermelon seems to have doubled this time. Not only watermelon but all kinds of produces are more expensive. The buyers are now hostages to the merchant syndicate.



Watermelon seller Mazhar, of the city market in Rangpur, said he had to bring watermelon to the market 15 days earlier. So the price is a bit high. Also the harvest is less. Besides, farmers are selling watermelons before the season due to rain.



Deputy Director of the Divisional Office of Rangpur Consumer Rights Protection Department, Azharul Islam said it is clear how much difference there can be in the price of the retail market compared to the wholesale price. A strict vigil is being kept to ensure that consumers are not cheated in buying watermelons.



According to the Directorate of Agricultural Extension, watermelon cultivation has been done in 42,000 hectares of land in the country this year. An average of 50 tonnes of watermelon is being produced per hectare. Which is more than previous years yield. The average annual production in the last few years is 21 to 22 lakh tonnes.



