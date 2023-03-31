Arrest warrant issued against 2 Viqarunnisa teachers

A Dhaka court on Thursday issued arrest warrant against two teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in a case filed over provoking a ninth-grader student Aritri to commit suicide.



Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court-12 issued arrest warrant against the teachers Nazneen Ferdous and Zinat Akhtar as they failed to be present at the hearing.



The case came to the court after being transferred from the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-3.



The new court fixed April 18 for the next hearing of the case.



Aritri Adhikari, a class-IX student of the school, reportedly committed suicide at their Shantinagar residence in the city on December 3 in 2018 after allegedly being rebuked by teachers for using mobile phone during examination.



Aritri's father Dilip Adhikary on December 4 in 2018 filed the case with the Paltan police station against three teachers of the school.



Police on March 28 in 2019, filed the charge sheet against the then principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Nazneen Ferdous and morning shift in-charge of the school's Bailey Road branch Zinat Akhtar. Later, the court framed charges against them on July 16 in 2019.



