Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:45 AM
Bar on goods carrying vehicles on ferries before, after Eid

Not applicable for perishable items

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has suspended movement of trucks and covered vans except those carrying essential and perishable goods to avail ferries across the country for seven days, three days before and four days after  Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement during the period.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial coordination meeting held at the Shipping Ministry with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair, according to a press release.

Heads of different relevant authorities and organisations were present in the meeting.

While briefing media after the meeting, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that only trucks carrying perishable goods will be allowed to avail ferries during the three days before and after Eid.

"The Eid will probably be celebrated on April 22. Only trucks and cover vans carrying perishable goods will be allowed to avail ferries during the three days before and after Eid.

Regular trucks and covered vans will not be allowed on ferries during that time," Khalid Mahmud added.
"Motorcycles will not run on the Padma Bridge. For this reason, we are trying to see if we can make an alternative arrangement at Shimulia. BIWTA and BIWTC will arrange it," he added.

Rejecting the allegation of charging extra by launch services during Eid, Khalid Mahmud said that complaints about are not correct. "Launch fares are fixed. The fixed fare is charged during Eid. At other times of the year the fare is less."

He also informed that the authorities also suspended movement of sand-carrying bulkheads for 10 day beginning from five days before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Khalid Mahmud said that the authorities has been asked to ensure arrangement of additional transports during the Eid, so that passengers don't need to suffer on roads. The authorities have also been asked to arrange adequate toilet facilities for the travelers.


