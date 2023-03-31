DU probe body submits report

The probe body, formed to investigate the allegations of extortion from campus shops by a section of Dhaka University (DU) Proctorial Mobile Team members, submitted the report on Thursday.



The committee submitted the probe report to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman around 4:00pm.



After handing over the report, committee Convener Prof M Maksudur Rahman told this correspondent that the findings of the report were satisfactory.



A report published on February 26 in The Daily Observer showed that the proctorial team members make over Tk 50 lakh of extortion money every year from over 300 makeshift shops, illegally stalled at different spots on the campus.



Following the report, the university administration evicted all the illegal floating shops and formed a three-member probe committee on March 1.



Although the committee was asked to submit the report within 14 days, it took them double the time for submitting the report.



