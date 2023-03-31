Video
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:45 AM
Home Front Page

MFC concerned about intimidation of journos

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), a 'Diplomatic Network Initiative' composed of members from around the world, has expressed concern about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh.

Expressing deep concern about recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist and other reporters, the MFC members urged the authorities to investigate each of these instances promptly and impartially, a MFC statement issued from the US Embassy in Dhaka said on Thursday.

Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States, the members of MFC, signed the statement.

 "We, the members of the MFC in Bangladesh are concerned about recent reports including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack of a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist," the statement reads.

The MFC is a cross-regional partnership of countries working together to advocate for media freedom, both online and offline. It advocates for the safety of journalists and media workers and holds to account those who harm journalists and severely restrict them from doing their job.

The diplomatic missions of MFC member states are able to closely monitor the media freedom situation in the countries where they are based and take a range of collective actions to protect and advance media freedom.

The MFC was established in July 2019 at the Global Conference for Media Freedom and now comprises over 50 member states from six continents.


