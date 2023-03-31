DU graduates largely ignored

The Dance Department of Dhaka University (DU) started its academic activities in 2015. Currently there are five teachers in the department; three assistant professors and two lecturers. All of them studied at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India.



Although the first batch of the department completed their studies in 2019, none from the batch were recruited as teachers in the department. Rather the Chairperson of the department Monira Parveen allegedly recruited part time teachers who studied at her university, Rabindra Bharati University.



There is a tradition in the department that once teachers are recruited for part time service will generally be made full time teachers later, as the current all teachers were recruited as part time teachers once.



Since 2019, the department has recruited over ten part time teachers for 'mainstream courses' in phases. Recently, it has recruited two part time teachers in March this year who also studied in the Rabindra Bharati University, despite the fact that there were 'qualified' candidates from the Dance Department of the Dhaka University.



Many alleged that Monira Parveen believed in the 'exclude DU graduate slogan' from the department.

A graduate of the department, seeking anonymity, said that two of their batchmates were rejected from being recruited even though they secured top two positions. Both of them were awarded the Dean's Award in 2022.



Interacting with The Daily Observer a few days back, university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman also stressed the need for evaluation of DU graduates if the candidates of the university qualify for the post.



Sources said that the recent two recruitments were hanged over one month in the Vice-Chancellor's office. But Monira Parveen along with university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani met the Vice-Chancellor at his office on March 27 to 'request' him to approve the recruitment.



However, the department finalised the recruitment of the two part time teachers on the same day.



Wishing not to be named, one of the teachers of the department said, the Chairperson of the department cancelled all kinds of tests to recruit the teachers so that DU graduates 'cannot prove' themselves through practical knowledge as well as theoretical.



Founding Chairperson of the Department Eminent Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya expressed 'disappointment' over misevaluating the DU graduates and added that both of the candidates from the Dhaka University were the 'best students'.



"It has a negative impact on the students. They will think that there is no outcome of their good results. Ultimately people from outside got the job," she added.



However, Monira refuted the allegation of favouritism against her, saying, "We also want our students to be recruited. This is a new department. So, our students require more time to mature."



While talking to this correspondent, Monira referred to Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani for a 'clear explanation' of the recruitment of the two teachers, although the Proctor was not a member of the C&D committee of the department.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said that he learnt the matter and added, "There were senior persons in the C&D and they recruited experienced candidates."



