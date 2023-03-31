BNP hosts Iftar for diplomats



BNP hosted an iftar party on Thursday at a city hotel in honour of foreign diplomats stationed in the capital.



US Ambassador Peter Haas, Russian Ambassador Alexander V. Mantytskiy, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, Pakistani Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Iranian Ambassador Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi, Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George, Middle East countries Ambassadors and All European Union Ambassadors joined the party.



Besides chief of international organizations including United Nations (UN) were also at the party.



In the speech BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir congratulated the diplomats on behalf of Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.



Fakhrul Islam said, "The people of the country are fighting to restore democracy against the autocratic government. Recently 17 of our leaders and activists sacrificed their lives in this fight.



Our party Chairperson has been imprisoned and the Acting Chairperson has been exiled on false charges."



Fakhrul also alleged that false cases were filed against 3.5 lakh party leaders and activists and hundreds of leaders and activists went missing in recent movements.



After Iftar and Maghrib prayers, the diplomats also attended a grand dinner.



Among other BNP leaders Standing Committee Members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moin Khan, Ameer Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Shahjahan Omar, Hafizuddin Ahmed, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Awal Mintu, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Azm Zahid Hossain, Ahmed Azam Khan, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Chairperson Advisory Council Member Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, ASM Abdul Halim, Gholam Akbar Khandkar, Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Farhad Halim Donor, Bijan Kumar Sarkar were present at the programme.



Professor Mahbub Ullah, Prof AFM Yusuf Haider, Professor Borhan Uddin, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salehuddin Ahmed, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Zainul Abedin, Editor of the daily Inqilab AMM Bahauddin, daily Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, and retired government officials were also present at the Iftar.



