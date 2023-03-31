Video
PM for uplifting economic ties with Vietnam

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday emphasised enhancing economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Vietnam for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

She made the observation while outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban, PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

He said during the meeting they expressed satisfaction the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh and Vietnam have many common issues like victorious struggle for the liberation of their countries.

The people of the country admired the Vietnamese struggle for independence, the PM said adding, during their Liberation War against Pakistani military junta, people of Bangladesh used to chant slogans 'Bangla will be Vietnam'.

Talking about the agricultural sector, she said that Bangladesh is a densely populated country and it has a huge population, so researchers have been engaged for boosting agro production.

The PM put emphasis on improving connectivity with South Asian countries.

She thanked the Vietnamese envoy for completing his tenure successfully.

She congratulated the Vietnamese envoy on the success of his country in the socioeconomic arena.
Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien termed himself as the friend of Bangladesh.

He said apart from the Vietnam government the Vietnam Communist Party has relation with Bangladesh Awami League.

On behalf of Vietnamese leader the ambassador invited the prime minister to visit Vietnam to mark the 50 years of the diplomatic relation of the two countries.

He said that the trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam was USD 1.5 billion while Bangladesh's export to Vietnam increased by 30 percent.

PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present during the meeting.    UNB


