Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:44 AM
Emergency health care services launched in govt hospitals

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


Over the country 12 district headquarters hospitals and 39 upazila health complexes has been launched "Baikali health care". In this, doctors can see patients after a fixed time for a fixed fee.

Health Minister Zahid Malek inaugurated this service at the meeting room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.  

At this time, he talked virtually with Tungipara Upazila Health Complex of Gopalganj and Manikganj Sadar Hospital of his area.

The Minister said that initially this service was launched as a pilot project in 12 district headquarters hospitals and 39 upazila health complexes.  

Later this service will be introduced in all hospitals. A large number of doctors will get this opportunity at district and upazila levels. It will benefit the common people a lot.

The secretary of Health Service division Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader was present at the time.

 Besides, the Director General of the Department of Health Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam and others were present.



