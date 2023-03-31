Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Jugantor Report

CRAB Prez, GS demand Lavlu’s instant release, withdrawal of case

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent



Mahbub Alam, Special Correspondent of Bangla daily Jugantor has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Mahbub Alam Lavlu, a former general secretary of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) wrote a report allegedly blaming a Jubo league leader of controlling Railway administration and published the same on the daily Jugantor  on March 14.

According to the case statement, the correspondent reported on March 14 that a syndicate controls everything -- tender, illegal occupation and lease -- in Central Railway Building (CRB), the zonal office of Bangladesh Railway, in Chattogram and the plaintiff is a part of the syndicate.

The plaintiff, who stands accused in a case filed over the double murder in Chattogram's CRB area on June 24 in 2013, mentioned in the case statement that the report defamed him.  On March 15, the reporter shared his report on his Facebook page.

 CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal and General Secretary Mamunur Rashid expressed concern over the filing of the false and fabricated cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

 Helal Akbar Chowdhury alias Babar, former deputy financial affairs secretary of the central Jubo League, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Chattogram today, said public prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

Mezbah said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) to investigate the case. Helal claimed in the statement that the journalist defamed him.

As per case dockets, Helal - who has been booked on several criminal charges including murder - accused Mamhbub Alam of defaming him. Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, c, said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Counter Terrorism Unit to investigate the case.

Earlier Ashiqur Rahman, a resident of Hosni Dalan Road in Dhaka, filed the case against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu with Chawk Bazar Police Station under the Digital Security Act 2018.

Lavlu, who worked at Independent Television as a senior reporter, uploaded news-related videos on his personal Youtube channel, which included reports on expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Noor Papiya.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emergency health care services launched in govt hospitals
CRAB Prez, GS demand Lavlu’s instant release, withdrawal of case
3rd Bangabandhu Innovation Grant launched
Complainant testifies against Arav
RAB, a force of mass people’s trust: Kamal
1 more dacoit nabbed
Ministry writes to reduce plane fare for Hajj pilgrims
Police foil CCC office siege by house owners


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft