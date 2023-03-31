CRAB Prez, GS demand Lavlu’s instant release, withdrawal of case





Mahbub Alam, Special Correspondent of Bangla daily Jugantor has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).



Mahbub Alam Lavlu, a former general secretary of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) wrote a report allegedly blaming a Jubo league leader of controlling Railway administration and published the same on the daily Jugantor on March 14.



According to the case statement, the correspondent reported on March 14 that a syndicate controls everything -- tender, illegal occupation and lease -- in Central Railway Building (CRB), the zonal office of Bangladesh Railway, in Chattogram and the plaintiff is a part of the syndicate.



The plaintiff, who stands accused in a case filed over the double murder in Chattogram's CRB area on June 24 in 2013, mentioned in the case statement that the report defamed him. On March 15, the reporter shared his report on his Facebook page.



CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal and General Secretary Mamunur Rashid expressed concern over the filing of the false and fabricated cases against Mahbub Alam Lavlu and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.



Helal Akbar Chowdhury alias Babar, former deputy financial affairs secretary of the central Jubo League, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Chattogram today, said public prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.



Mezbah said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) to investigate the case. Helal claimed in the statement that the journalist defamed him.



As per case dockets, Helal - who has been booked on several criminal charges including murder - accused Mamhbub Alam of defaming him. Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, c, said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Counter Terrorism Unit to investigate the case.



Earlier Ashiqur Rahman, a resident of Hosni Dalan Road in Dhaka, filed the case against journalist Mahbub Alam Lavlu with Chawk Bazar Police Station under the Digital Security Act 2018.



Lavlu, who worked at Independent Television as a senior reporter, uploaded news-related videos on his personal Youtube channel, which included reports on expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Noor Papiya.



