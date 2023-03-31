Video
Home Back Page

Seditious Report

Prothom Alo editor Matiur, 2 others sued  

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

A lawyer has filed a case against Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others were under the Digital Security Act, with Ramna Police Station on Wednesday night.
Around 2:00am, Ramna police informed that the case was filed.

 Prothom Alo "publishing and spreading information which is false, misleading and demeaning to the nation" in a report on the Independence Day.

Lawyer Moshiur Malek filed the case under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday night, naming Editor Matiur Rahman as one of the accused, and saying he had ordered the report's publication, said Abul Hasan, chief of Ramna Police Station.

Malek accused them of using print, online, and electronic media to tarnish the image and reputation of the state, the FIR said.

Besides the editor and the reporter, an unnamed 'associate cameraman' has also been accused in the case. Inspector Abu Ansar of Ramna Police Station will be investigating the case, the OC said.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League leader Md Golam Kibria has filed another case with the Tejgaon Police Station over the same report for 'spreading false and defaming information.' Only Shams was named in that case.



