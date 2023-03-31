Video
Zia joined Liberation War as an intruder, says Minister

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
DU Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman participated in the Liberation War as an intruder.

He made this remark in a discussion titled 'Infamous Indemnity Ordinance of the Government of Murderer Mustaque-Zia: Unprecedented Black Law in World History', held at Mozaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium in the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Thursday. Organised by Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha, DU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad addressed the programme as the key speaker.

Mozammel Haque said Ziaur Rahman helped the self-confessed murderers to go abroad safely, adding, "He appointed them to high position in the embassy. Even those who are not eligible for the post were promoted to the post."

"Ziaur Rahman did not place any people from the Liberation War in the cabinet. He formed the cabinet with the notorious people of the country," said the Minister, adding, "He (Ziaur Rahman) opposed the Liberation War even as a sector commander."

He further said,  "The real secret here is that he was a Pakistani spy. He participated in the Liberation War as an infiltrator." He said that Ziaur Rahman had thrown the 72 Constitution into the dustbin.

"Secularism and Bengali nationalism were excluded. The slogan of Bangladesh nationalism was given in Pakistani style excluding the Joy Bangla slogan. He created the opportunity to do politics based on religion," Mozammel said.

Presided over by Aminul Islam Bulbul, Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon of the Law Department of the university, Freedom Fighter Mofizul Haque Sarker, advisers to the Muktijodhdha Mancha Ruhul Amin Majumdar and Zahir Uddin Jalal spoke in the programme.


