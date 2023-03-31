Video
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:43 AM
Home Back Page

BNP’s mindset still chained in subjugation: Quader

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the mentality of those, who question about the country's independence even after 52 years, is still confined in the shackles of subjugation.

"BNP never believes in the country's independence. In fact, the mentality of those, who raise questions about the country's independence even after 52 years, is still confined in the chains of subjugation," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said whenever they (BNP) was in power, they did not do anything for the development of the country and its people.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina continues her struggle for the economic emancipation of the people aiming to make meaningful the country's independence achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengalee of all time.

Once Bangladesh was a hunger-poverty and famine-stricken country but it has graduated to a developing country from a least developed one under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.

Apart from achieving sufficiency in food, he said, Bangladesh has ensured food and nutritional security for its people.
 
As a result of the unprecedented success in the socioeconomic arena, Bangladesh today elevates to a prestigious position at the global stage, he added.

Quader said because of the food sufficiency achieved under the skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, none remains hungry now in the country.

"But what was the state of the country during the BNP regime? Did Mirza Fakhrul forget it? During their tenure, how people in monga-prone North Bengal died suffering from the shortage of food!" he said.    BSS


