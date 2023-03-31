Sham’s bail rejected, sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to jail in a case filed with Raman police Station under Digital Security Act (DSA).



Additional Chief Metro-politan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.



Inspector Abu Ansar of Ramna Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Shams before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.



On the other hand his lawyer Adv Ehsanul Haque Samaji and Adv Prashanto Kumar Karmoker pleaded before the court to grant him bail.



Upon hearing both the sides the court rejected his bail and ordered to send him to jail.



Besides Shams, Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman, an unnamed assistant cameraman, and unnamed others were also sued in the DSA case filed with the police station.



Shams was first sued under the DSA in another case filed with the Tejgaon Police Station early Wednesday. A couple of hours after he was picked up from his home in Savar.



His arrest triggered widespread criticism among the journalist community .



Journalist organisations and rights bodies condemned the incident and demanded his immediate release.



Shams, aged 37, is the younger brother of the slain Detective Branch assistant commissioner Robiul Karim, who died at the Holey Artisan Bakery during the terrorist attack on July 1 in 2016.



