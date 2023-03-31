912 Hajj pilgrims complete registration in three days

In three days from March 28 to 30, only 912 pilgrims completed registration for performing Hajj this year.



With them the number of registered Bangladeshi pilgrims stood at 1,18,286 as of March 30 against the quota of 1,27,198 allocated by the Saudi government.



With the quota of 8,912 pilgrims remaining vacant, the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday the registration deadline for the 7th time by six more days until April 5.



The poor response in getting registered was attributed to higher fees.



According to a circular, signed by Religious Affairs Ministry Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, those who haven't yet registered would also be able to do it by depositing the fees in designated bank accounts to perform Hajj under private or public management.



The new pilgrims will have to complete their pre-registration before completing their registration, it added.



It said that once the quota is fulfilled, the Hajj registration server would be closed automatically.



According to the ministry statement, some 9,935 pilgrims have registered under public management against its quota of 15,000 while 1,08,351 pilgrims have registered under private management against its quota of 1,12,198.



The quota is open to all.



Earlier, the Religious Affairs Ministry announced to reduce the Hajj package by Tk11,725 after widespread criticism due to the high cost of Hajj packages in this Hajj season. After the deduction in the Hajj packages, the amount of Hajj fee stands at Tk6.72 lakh for performing Hajj under government arrangement and Tk6.60 under private arrangement.



Hajj will be held on June 27 (9 Zilhj) this year subject to moon sighting. According to the Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia, 1,27,198 people from Bangladesh will be able to perform Hajj this year.



