Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 March, 2023, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

912 Hajj pilgrims complete registration in three days

Published : Friday, 31 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

In three days from March 28 to 30, only 912 pilgrims completed registration for performing Hajj this year.

With them the number of registered Bangladeshi pilgrims stood at 1,18,286 as of March 30 against the quota of 1,27,198 allocated by the Saudi government.

With the quota of 8,912 pilgrims remaining vacant, the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday the registration deadline for the 7th time by six more days until April 5.

The poor response in getting registered was attributed to higher fees.

According to a circular, signed by Religious Affairs Ministry Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, those who haven't yet registered would also be able to do it by depositing the fees in designated bank accounts to perform Hajj  under private or public management.

The new pilgrims will have to complete their pre-registration before completing their registration, it added.

It said that once the quota is fulfilled, the Hajj registration server would be closed automatically.

According to the ministry statement, some 9,935 pilgrims have registered under public management against its quota of 15,000 while 1,08,351 pilgrims have registered under private management against its quota of 1,12,198.

The quota is open to all.

Earlier, the Religious Affairs Ministry announced to reduce the Hajj package by Tk11,725 after widespread criticism due to the high cost of Hajj packages in this Hajj season. After the deduction in the Hajj packages, the amount of Hajj fee stands at Tk6.72 lakh for performing Hajj under government arrangement and Tk6.60 under private arrangement.

Hajj will be held on June 27 (9 Zilhj) this year subject to moon sighting. According to the Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia, 1,27,198 people from Bangladesh will be able to perform Hajj this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prothom Alo editor Matiur, 2 others sued  
Zia joined Liberation War as an intruder, says Minister
BNP’s mindset still chained in subjugation: Quader
Govt resorts to ‘extreme’ repression using DSA to gag media: BNP
Sham’s bail rejected, sent to jail
912 Hajj pilgrims complete registration in three days
Govt asked EC to update on action taken
One of the biggest black holes ever detected is actually bigger than previously thought


Latest News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
One killed in Bagerhat road accident
Minor boy killed, 4 hurt in Gazipur wall collapse
School girl found dead in Chattogram
Finnish president thanks NATO countries for membership support
Six BCL men injured in clash in Barishal
One killed in Patuakhali road accident
Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
Uttara South, Shewrapara metro rail stations open for commuters Friday
Most Read News
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
DSA misused in Naogaon incident: Anisul
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman sued under DSA
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman taken to court
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman denied bail, sent to jail
Barca thrash Roma, Arsenal beat Bayern to reach Women's Champions League semis
At least 10 killed in Philippine ferry fire, over 200 rescued
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat
Verdict on Jahangir Alam's mayoral post deferred
3 workers die being electrocuted in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft